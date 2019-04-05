‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Victoria Hits The Sheets With Brandon

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, April 5, brings a revelation for Cane from Traci. Plus, Victoria gets intimate with her new friend, but Billy crashes the party. Meanwhile, Phyllis realizes she’s lost almost everything and everyone important to her.

Traci (Beth Maitland) talked to Cane (Daniel Goddard) about the situation with Lily (Christel Khalil). He asked Traci to speak with Lily, but Traci pointed out that Cane set himself on this path for a reason. She asked Cane what he was really fighting for. Later, Cane told Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) that Lily was getting out of prison early. However, he also had to tell them that she planned to move forward with the divorce and wouldn’t be coming home to Genoa City.

When Michael brought the divorce papers by Cane’s for him to sign, Cane declined. He vowed to fight for his marriage to Lily.

Billy (Jason Thompson) finally got Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on the phone, but he didn’t buy her excuses. He called her out on partying, and Victoria hung up when Brandon (Mitch Eakins) pretended to be room service. The Inquisitr reported that Brandon and Victoria talked briefly, and he told her something surprising about Victor (Eric Braeden). However, Victoria shrugged it off, and the two ended up making love. Victoria went to sleep, and when she woke up, Brandon was gone. When she heard a knock on the door, Victoria thought it was Brandon, but it turned out to be Billy instead.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) met at the Club. She expressed her appreciation to Michael for still being her friend. Then, Phyllis spotted Nick (Joshua Morrow) with Rebekah Barlow (Jennifer Taylor) having drinks at the bar. Phyllis and Michael agreed that she should not go over there. However, Phyllis went over there anyway and greeted Rebekah while ignoring Nick entirely. After Phyllis leaves, Rebekah and Nick left to go to his place. They ended up sleeping together, but Rebekah refused to stay the night, which frustrated Nick.

Finally, Phyllis went to the Abbott house to see Summer (Hunter King). Before he left for Vegas, Billy took the time to blame Phyllis for everything Victoria is doing. Then, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis talked, and she lamented her newly reduced life calling it unfair, but Jack called it karma instead. Phyllis pointed out that Jack got taken in by Kerry (Alice Hunter) too, and instead of losing everything, he got a promotion. Jack revealed that Summer gave him some ideas for Jabot, and Phyllis took issue with her daughter helping them out. Then, she begged Jack to let Lauren (Tracey Bregman) get Fenmore’s back, but he refused.

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis thought about her and Jack’s conversation, and then she texted Summer to meet up for breakfast the next day.