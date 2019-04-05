Charlize Theron Wants Someone To ‘Step Up’ And Date Her

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has had enough of being single and wants someone to “step up” and date her, according to a new interview published by Entertainment Tonight.

The actress spoke to the entertainment news outlet while promoting her film Long Shot at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Co-starring with Seth Rogen, Long Shot is the story of Fred Flarsky, a gifted and free-spirited journalist who unexpectedly runs into Charlotte Field, a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician and his former baby sitter. When Charlotte decides to run for president, she hires Fred as her speechwriter and, of course, chaos ensues. The cast also includes Alexander Skarsgard and Bob Odenkirk.

Theron put all single men on blast.

“I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I’m shockingly available.”

Theron was most recently in a relationship with Sean Penn, to whom she was briefly engaged. Unfortunately, the couple split in 2015.

Prior to Penn, she was involved with Stuart Townsend from 2002 through 2010. The actress is a mother to two children, Jackson and August.

Theron and Rogen have been promoting the film, which included a hilarious interview with puppies for Buzzfeed. The video, which Theron shared to her Instagram, showed her and Rogen playing with the dogs. The actor sat quietly with one dog, while Theron got the more rambunctious of the pups and two lunged at her chest.

During a promo stop for the film on The Ellen Show, Theron let host Ellen DeGeneres in on how to she used to practice kissing, noting that she “made out with dolls and myself in the mirror.”

She then revealed that she used to practice kissing by using the crease in the arms that connect the forearm to the bicep, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“The arm butt?” Rogen asked, to which Theron responded, “You practice, ’cause it’s like lips.”

“So many jokes I’m not gonna make right now,” Rogen quipped.

Theron has won multiple awards throughout her acting career. She scored an Oscar in 2004 for the film Monster, for which she also won a Golden Globe and SAG Award.

Theron will be heard as the voice of Morticia Adams in the animated film The Addams Family, which will be released in October of this year. She will also star as journalist Megyn Kelly in the upcoming film about Roger Ailes called Fair and Balanced. The film centers around the stories of various female Fox News personnel and their altercations with founder Roger Ailes. The movie also stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Long Shot hits theaters on May 3.