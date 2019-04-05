‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Fires Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors On Twitter

Denise Richards confronted a fan who said negative things about her look.

Denise Richards is fighting back against plastic surgery rumors on Twitter midway through the dramatic ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On April 3, after a mean viewer tweeted to 48-year-old Richards to tell her that her “face is f**ked up” and said they were more attractive than the actress with no makeup on, Richards replied to the hateful message by telling the woman she’s never had plastic surgery on her face.

“You’re too kind… I actually haven’t touched my face. But good for you for looking younger and better. II [sic] admire your confidence,” Richards wrote.

Following her clap back, Richards received a ton of support from her fans and followers who told her she looks “beautiful” and “amazing.”

“Why are people so rude?” one person asked. “I think you look amazing.”

While Richards does look different than she did in movies that many know her from, that’s simply due to the fact that she is now much older than she was when those movies were filmed. For example, one of the movies she’s most recognized for, Wild Things, is over 20-years-old. Even Richards’ former reality series on the E! Network, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, aired over a decade ago.

In other Denise Richards news, the actress recently opened up about her decision to join the cast of The Real Housewives Beverly Hills last year and admitted to talking this over with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, before officially signing her deal with Bravo TV.

“I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too,” Richards shared during an interview with Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, via E! News. “So I said, ‘What do you think?’ and he said, ‘I think it could be really cool.'”

Continuing on, Richards made it clear that even if Sheen didn’t approve, she still would have joined the reality show.

“Even if he said this is the dumbest thing you ever did, I still would have done the show,” Richards said. “But it was interesting to get his side of it because I have a lot of respect for him as the father and being in this business for as many years as he has.”

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.