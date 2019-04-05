Prince Harry Reportedly Furious Over ‘False’ Claims The Queen ‘Banned’ Meghan Markle From Royal Jewels

His firstborn baby may be on the way, but Prince Harry isn’t in the best mood.

On April 4, 2019, The Sun reported the Queen “banning” Meghan Markle from wearing some of the Royal Collection jewels “made famous” by Princess Diana. The alleged restrictions applied to Markle, but not Kate Middleton. As The Inquisitr reported later that day, the story was nothing more than a rumor.

Friday, however, brings fresh news. Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry is said to be angered over the “untrue, smeary, rumor,” Elle reports. The magazine quotes a royal insider.

“There is anger that these claims circulating are simply not true. They are rightly incensed.”

The story had already made global headlines by the time The Express clarified it as false. Both The Express and Elle quote a separate royal insider setting the record straight. In particular, the insider clarifies to the public that Meghan has borrowed jewels from the Royal Collection before.

“It is worth noting that the Queen lent Meghan a tiara for the wedding, gave her earrings for her first royal engagement, and had just agreed to partly fund her new household.”

Further input states that Royal Collection jewels are generally only donned on rare occasions. Meghan’s limited time as a royal has not afforded her many opportunities to wear the pieces, which include tiaras. Front-page news had already been made by the time The Express turned the story around.

Tomorrow's front page: The Queen bans Meghan Markle from wearing jewellery worn by Princess Diana https://t.co/9k7juc7JfZ pic.twitter.com/Hhlcoggbqy — The Sun (@TheSun) April 3, 2019

The Sun‘s report comes as particularly unflattering. Press coverage of the royals has mostly been positive as the general public awaits the arrival of Meghan and Harry’s baby, which is reportedly due later this month.

As the above-mentioned Elle report states, The Sun was further hinting that Meghan is somewhat of a diva behind palace doors. The newspaper quoted claims of Queen Elizabeth being unimpressed with Meghan’s “demands,” particularly since her status as a member of the royal clan is so new. The novel status is, as the since-disproven report suggests, precisely why the queen was making select jewelry items “not immediately” available to Markle.

The royal family has remained silent during the recent storm. No statement has been made.

Meghan and Harry have been making headlines elsewhere, though. On Wednesday, The Inquistr covered the royal couple breaking Instagram records for being the fastest account to reach a following of 1 million. @sussexroyal is the new (and somewhat empty) Instagram account solely dedicated to Meghan and Harry. The account’s following has since risen to 3.8 million.

Hopefully, that could be something for the reportedly “angry” Prince Harry to be happy about.