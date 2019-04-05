Sophie Turner Posts Funny Reunion Pic With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Co-Star Jack Gleeson

Fiance Joe Jonas looks on in the background. 'WTF I thought this dude was dead?'

Sophie Turner ran into her former on-screen fiance Jack Gleeson at the Game of Thrones premiere party Wednesday night and snuggled up to the actor known for playing King Joffrey while her real-life fiance looked on in mock-dismay. According to a story in The Daily Mail, Turner and Jonas were in attendance at the red carpet premiere of the new and final season of the beloved HBO sword and sorcery epic when she ran across her on-screen tormenter, Gleeson, looking much healthier than the last time he appeared on the show.

That’s because the young, horrible Joffrey, one of Game of Thrones’ most hated characters of all time, was poisoned last time he appeared on screen, resulting in his face and eyes turning horrifically red and bugging out as he expired.

Neither that nor the affectionate hug shared by Turner and Gleeson escaped the notice of the watchful Joe Jonas, Turner’s real-life beau. In a hilarious shot both he and Turner shared to Instagram, Jonas can be seen in the background looking on as the two snuggle, holding his hands up in confusion as a look of consternation crosses his face. He captioned that look nicely on his Instagram posting.

“WTF I thought this dude was dead? … #KingJoffrey”

It was, of course, all in good fun, as the 23-year-old Turner made clear in her own Instagram post, which she captioned with the tongue-in-cheek, “Awkward.” Turner and Jonas are set to marry this summer, but at Wednesday night’s premiere, it was all about Game of Thrones as the stars of the show mingled and celebrated the bittersweet premiere of the show’s eighth and final season.

The history between Sophie’s character Sansa Stark and that of Gleeson’s King Joffrey goes way back, much further than her history with her husband-to-be. In the very first season of the epic series, based on the novels written by George R.R. Martin and lovingly brought to the screen by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Sansa accompanies her father Ned Stark to King’s Landing, as she has been promised to Joffrey in an arranged marriage to bring together the House of Stark and House Baratheon, as Joffrey is supposedly King Robert Baratheon’s son.

At first Turner’s Sansa is bedazzled by the glamour of the royal city and even begins dressing like a royal and wearing her hair like the ladies of that region. However, with her father’s death in gruesome fashion, Joffrey’s more odious and cruel side begins to emerge.

The pair haven’t been filmed together since Joffrey’s death in Season 4, but they have been spotted together before, and seem to remain friends.