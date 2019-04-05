Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In A Red Hot Cut-Out Swimsuit

Alessandra's setting pulses racing in her hot swimsuit for a new swimwear shoot.

Alessandra Ambrosio is setting pulses racing in a new shot promoting her new swimwear range. In two new snaps shared to the official Instagram account of her new business venture Gal Floripa this week, the Victoria’s Secret model showed off a whole lot of skin as she posed in her red one-piece during a revealing beach photo shoot.

The photos had the mom of two flaunting her toned body in the red-hot swimwear which featured a large cut-out across the chest with a fun string design to show off even more of her impressive tan.

The first Instagram snap showed Alessandra posing with her left hand on her head as she shot a sultry look towards the camera while sitting on the sand. Her brunette hair had some serious texture with some beachy waves.

In the caption, it was revealed that the star was wearing the Cosmos one-piece in the color rust from her range’s new Galactic Sun collection.

In another photo shared on April 4, Ambrosio lay down on the sand as she showed off her seriously skimpy swimwear. The star lay on her side with her arm resting on her hip as she propped up her head with her other hand.

The stunning model has been showing off a number of different pieces from the line over the past few weeks.

But the star isn’t keeping all her secrets to herself when it comes to getting the amazing body she’s been showing off in her swimwear recently.

Ambrosio’s been pretty open about how much she has to work on her body in the past, revealing back in 2013 during an interview with Self that she had to work pretty hard to get the body she has now.

“Accept what you have and make the most of it. In Brazil, it’s all about the butt. Some girls naturally have the big round one, and they aren’t shy about it—that makes them sexier. Others work out to have it,” the model shared.

“For mine, I put 5-pound ankle weights on each leg, get on all fours and kick each heel up toward the ceiling. I do three sets of 20,” Alessandra told the outlet of her go-to workout to target her booty. “Then I also do three sets of 20 fire hydrants, where you lift each bent leg up and out to the side.”

But most importantly, the mom of two admits that she knows having the perfect body isn’t everything, which is something she’s passing along to her daughter.

“Having a perfect body isn’t everything. I want my daughter to be nice, have a good education and be disciplined,” Alessandra – who’s mom to 10-year-old daughter Anja as well as 6-year-old son Noah – said. She then added, “That’s what makes people like her. A perfect butt doesn’t make an amazing person. It’s about feeling confident.”