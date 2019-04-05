A ‘This Is Us’ Fan Theory That Will Blow Your Mind

Fans are still in shock over what transpired during the Season 3 finale episode of This Is Us, and theories have been buzzing around the internet about what occurred to many of those that are part of the beloved Pearson clan at the heart of the series.

But this one will clearly blow your mind!

Good Housekeeping reported on one theory that makes complete sense to fans of the show and will reveal several key points about just what the future holds for the clan.

As fans saw in the Season 3 finale, Beth and Randall are still married after several tumultuous months for the couple as they struggled over whether or not they could still remain together. Then there was Kate’s uncertain future as a mother, then followed by the premature birth of baby Jack, named after the Pearson patriarch who died after injuries sustained at a fire at the family home.

Fans also came to the realization that Kevin has become a success, likely as an actor, and he can afford a fabulous apartment. It is also revealed that Kevin has a son and at the time of the flash-forward scene, Tess is now a grown woman, as seen when she entered the apartment with her mother Beth.

Finally, as the show ended, it was revealed that matriarch Rebecca Pearson is unwell. She is living in Kevin’s apartment and Jack’s brother Nicky is seated by her hospital bed.

So what is the theory that has fans up in arms?

A Twitter user suggested that Toby is now a widow and struggled so much after Kate’s death with depression that he felt he could not parent Jack by himself, so he gave him to Kevin to raise.

Or maybe Kate died? That’s why Toby was in the bed alone on the first episode. And he couldn’t parent by himself so Kevin adopted Jack? Ok I just can’t. #ThisIsUs — TRVPSOUL (@teeeeeeeee_xo) April 3, 2019

Take a deep breath, this could really be a good call by a fan.

In the finale episode for Season 3, Kevin comes to Kate and Toby’s apartment to see baby Jack after he released from the NICU and was able to come home. Kevin says something along the lines that he would always be there for his nephew. It was also revealed throughout the season that Kevin would love to have his own children someday and that his girlfriend, Beth’s cousin Zoe, didn’t feel the same way, so the couple split.

Chrissy Metz seemed to unintentionally solidify that theory by stating to Entertainment Weekly that “Toby and Kate are going to have a bit of an unconventional parenting situation. Not unconventional in that people aren’t doing it, but not what I think either of them ever had in mind.”

This Is Us airs on NBC.