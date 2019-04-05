Beyonce Reportedly Preparing For A Netflix Documentary And Deluxe Album Of An Earlier Release

Beyonce Knowles-Carter sure has a lot of exciting things coming up for her fans to look forward to. It has been reported by The Source, that Queen B will be preparing for a Netflix documentary. Not only that, but the outlet is sharing that new Beyonce music might be on its way, but potentially via a deluxe album of an old release.

Instead of a whole brand new album, Beyonce is rumored to be releasing a special edition of a previous album she has already released. There is, however, no word on which release it is. It has been said that it will contain new music on it that no one has heard before.

The Inquisitr announced last month that she has been working on a new album with a women’s rights theme to it.

As for the Netflix documentary, it is also rumored that is will be a behind the scenes look at her Coachella performance and journey towards the big show from last year. The performance was named “Beychella.”

This summer, on July 19, Beyoncé will hit the big screen as she will star alongside Donald Glover, voicing Nala in the remake of Disney’s The Lion King. It is set to be one of four live-action remakes of Disney’s back catalog in 2019. The other three include Dumbo, Aladdin, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr revealed that Mrs. Carter will be teaming up with Adidas to create a sneaker design. She will become a creative partner and will also keep her Ivy Park brand alive.

“Beyonce is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators,” expressed Eric Liedtke, a member of the executive board of Adidas AG.

Loading...

Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, were recently honored with a GLAAD Vanguard award. ET Canada uploaded their emotional speech to their official YouTube channel. In the video, Beyonce paid tribute to her uncle, while Jay-Z praised his mother. These family members are both a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Beyonce’s career got started when she was a part of the R&B girl group Destiny’s Child. They released four studio albums and enjoyed a lot of success. They have been nominated for a total of 14 Grammy Awards and won three.

As for Beyonce’s solo career, she has been going strong since her debut No. 1 album, Dangerously In Love. Since then, she has released five more solo studio albums that have topped the charts: B’Day, I Am… Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyonce, and Lemonade.

Beyonce does not use her Twitter account. However, she is very active on Instagram and has a whopping 126 million followers.