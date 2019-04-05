Joe Biden Claps Back After Trump Posts Tweet Mocking His Video

Former vice president Joe Biden clapped back at President Donald Trump for re-tweeting a post that mocks Biden’s video acknowledging the women who say he touched them in inappropriate ways. According to a piece in The Independent, the tweet, which the president has pinned to the top of his Twitter profile, is an unusual, “alt-right” meme that mocks Biden’s video message released this week.

In the original video, Biden acknowledges that he comes from a place where touching equals comforting and says that he does so naturally as a way of connecting with people as a politician. Biden also attests that he understands that personal space boundaries have shifted over time, and pledges to be more careful and respectful of those boundaries in the future.

The mocking video, which the president re-tweeted from his son, Donald Trump Jr., features the original, with Biden seated in a living room, speaking frankly to the camera. But as Biden begins speaking, a crude cut-out image of Biden from another shot where he was seen speaking to a woman in close contact comes into frame, placing his hands on his own shoulders and leaning in to whisper in his own ear.

“Welcome back Joe,” reads the caption underneath the president’s tweet.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Apparently, for the former Vice President, the notion of a man who sits in the office of the President of the United States and who, not incidentally, has faced over a dozen accusations of inappropriate physical conduct with women himself, was simply too much to take. Biden posted a withering one-sentence message in response.

“I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always.”

The dust-up between the president and Biden, a presumed presidential candidate although he still has yet to announce, was only one of several ongoing internet squabbles the president is involved in. In one of the latest, he took a swing at former first lady Barbara Bush, who has been dead for a year now, over comments attributed to her in a new biography titled The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty by author Susan Page. As reported by The Inquisitr, Trump made fun of Bush, who supposedly blamed Trump for her health problems, by saying “she should be” nasty to him, adding the side-comment “look what I did to her sons.”

For Biden, the video addressing the scandal he is currently embroiled in shows no signs of putting the issue to rest. While numerous high-profile political figures from both sides of the aisle have come out in support of him, yet another woman, Sofie Karasek, has come forward to detail an uncomfortable interaction with Biden at the 2016 Oscars, according to a report in Politico.