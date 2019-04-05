Halle Berry Reveals Why She’s Not Afraid To Show Serious Skin At 52-Years-Old

Halle's sharing how she got in the best shape of her life.

Halle Berry is opening up about her seriously revealing Instagram photos and sharing why she’s most definitely not afraid to show some skin at the age of 52. Halle spoke out about her recent slew of very risqué and age-defying social media uploads in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight this week, admitting that she’s going to keep on showing skin because she believes she’s in the “best shape” of her life right now.

When asked about her skin-baring photos at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Berry told the outlet that all the intense training she did for her role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is what really inspired her to strip down and show off her body more.

“[Director] Chad [Stahelski] got me in the best shape of my life, so why not show it?” the actress said in the new interview. “These guys worked me so hard. I never worked so hard in my whole life for this little character in this movie,” she added.

The mom-of-two – who will turn 53-years-old in August – also shared that she believes she’s never been in better shape, not just physically but also in a number of different aspects of her life.

“I’ve never been in the best shape of my life mentally, physically, and it’s all because I got to work with some of the best of the best,” Berry continued of how her work on the movie has changed her, noting that “there are wonderful benefits of that.”

And there’s no doubting that Halle’s almost 5 million Instagram followers have to be pretty pleased the actress has been putting in all the hard work recently, as she’s often spotted stripping down on the social media site.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of the star’s most recent sultry photos shared on the social media site showed her sporting nude lingerie during a trip to the Big Apple, New York City.

After that, The Inquisitr shared that she stripped down even further for a topless photo posted to her account as she posed in the kitchen while showing off a large tattoo on her back.

But this isn’t the first time Halle has opened up about all the seriously hard work that went into her getting ready for her new movie role. She previously admitted that she’d actually never worked out as hard as she has been in her life while the effects of her new lifestyle have had a big effect on her.

“I have never trained this hard before in my life, and I’ve become a better person for it – challenges like this keep us youthful, energized, confident,” Berry said of her new body back in October, per Shape.

Halle then added that she believes working out “helps us realize we can do more than we ever thought.”