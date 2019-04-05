Chanel West Coast Rocks Skimpy Dress That She Says ‘Make The Booty Look Nice’

Chanel West Coast has been on a sexy streak on her Instagram feed over the past couple of days, and her latest photo was no different. Late Thursday, the rapper and TV personality took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a dangerously short dress that puts her flawless figure on full display, which she says “make the booty look nice.”

In the photo in question, the Ridiculousness starlet is posing in front of a pink wall while rocking a long-sleeved light pink and nude print dress that features a cutout on the back. The 30-year-old singer is posing with her back to the camera as she rests a hand on her thigh with one leg slightly propped forward, in a pose that highlights all the natural curves of her body and puts her booty front and center. According to the tag and caption of her photo, the dress she is wearing is by the brand Fashion Nova.

Chanel West Coast is sporting long, platinum hair that she is wearing perfectly parted in the middle and down in uber straightened tresses that cascade down to her derriere, grazing her bare back along the way. The “Nobody” singer is wearing dark eyeliner and mascara, some pink-tinted eyeshadow, nude lips, and bronzer that highlights and contours the structure of her face.

The post, which Chanel West Coast shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, garnered almost 40,000 likes and more than 500 comments within half a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the rapper took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“When is @mtv going to give you your own show???” one user asked.

“U should be the beautiful face of @fashionnova @chanelwestcoast u are stunning,” another one chimed in.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Chanel West Coast will be attending a meet-and-greet on Saturday, April 6, in Bakersfield, California. The event will be held at the Highway 99 Collective, which is a marijuana dispensary, the report explained. Unlike other for-profit businesses, however, this is a collective ran by volunteers, according to Weedmaps.

In addition to starring on MTV’s Ridiculousness, Chanel West Coast also stars in other reality TV shows, including Fantasy Factory and Wild Grinders. As Looper explained, her commitments to TV shows has put her musical career on the back burner.