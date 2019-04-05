‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Defends Herself Over Fight With Lisa Vanderpump And Ken Todd On Twitter

Kyle Richards claims she stayed calm until...

Kyle Richards took to Twitter earlier this week to defend herself against criticism over her fight with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd during Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following the episode, Richards was confronted by a fan who suggested Todd only acted aggressively toward Richards because he was defending his wife against her allegations of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley.

“I would hope my husband would yell at a woman who was yelling at me and making me cry in my own home after I told her to leave at least twice. Don’t be aggressive if you can’t handle aggressive,” the person wrote.

“I was actually calm. Until I was screamed at,” Richards replied.

Richards visited Vanderpump and Todd’s home during Tuesday’s show to discuss the swirling rumors regarding Vanderpump’s supposed involvement with Puppy Gate. However, after Vanderpump felt Richards had come to her home to call her a liar, things got heated between them. As they began to argue, Todd entered into the scene, yelled at Richards while pointing in her face, and threw her out of their home.

As fans have seen, a number of women, Kemsley included, have suspected it was Vanderpump who planted a story with Radar Online in which Kemsley was accused of abandoning her dog Lucy, who she adopted from Vanderpump’s animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs.

In addition to sharing her thoughts about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode on Twitter, Richards also shared a blog on Bravo TV’s website with her fans and viewers of the show.

“As soon as I brought up the conversation and what was said, Lisa and then Ken went from zero to 100. Their reaction was so extreme it shocked me,” she wrote. “I really just wanted to talk to Lisa one on one. Ken screaming at me made it so much worse than it needed to be. I was surprised I stayed as calm as I did in spite of how angry Ken was.”

“I still don’t understand why they had such a severe reaction,” Richards added. “It didn’t have to be like this. We could have sat down as two friends and talked it out, even if we ended up agreeing to disagree. That’s what friends do.”

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.