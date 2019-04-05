Behati Prinsloo Rocks A Tiny Mismatched Leopard-Print Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model was rocking an animal-print two-piece in Mexico.

Behati Prinsloo is showing off her bikini body once again in sunny Mexico. In new photos shared by The Daily Mail this week, the Victoria’s Secret model was rocking a mismatched two-piece ensemble made up of a black crop-top style top with tiny spaghetti straps with a pair of tiny animal-print bottoms that showed off a serious amount of skin.

The 30-year-old star was flashing her amazing model body while soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas. The mom of two rocked a straw hat on her head with a long string around her chin to shield herself from the sun along with a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes.

Behati was leaving very little to the imagination in her swimwear as she enjoyed some downtime in the sunshine while south of the border. She also accessorized her skimpy bikini with a long gold necklace around her neck with a gold pendant as well as a pair of hold hoop earrings in both ears.

The latest slew of sizzling swimwear photos came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Behati – who married Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach Adam Levine back in 2014 – was rocking two different bikinis during her sun-filled vacation earlier this week.

When those snaps were taken by paparazzi, the star was spotted with Adam and actor Channing Tatum.

The star – who’s mom to both 2-year-old Dusty and 1-year-old Gio who she shares with the singer – also shared her own swimwear snap to Instagram account to show her millions of followers the fun time she was having.

The photo showed Behati rocking a different leopard-print bikini, this time matching her bottoms and her top, as she shot a sultry look to the camera.

As for how she stays in such amazing shape as she proudly showed off this week, Prinsloo previously admitted that she uses the idea that she’s going to have to reveal a lot of her body to the camera as motivation to get and stay in shape.

“Shooting lingerie is motivation because your body is more exposed than when shooting clothing,” the star, who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable models, said in an interview with The Telegraph. “I do have to work at it, who doesn’t?”

Behati also shared her big tips for looking good in a bikini with the outlet back in 2013, admitting that one of her biggest secrets is the cut of her swimwear.

“The cut of the bikini is definitely important. You want to wear one that compliments your body type,” Prinsloo said at the time, before then adding that Pilates is one of her favorite go-to workouts to stay looking so good.