Celine Dion Is New Face Of L’Oreal Paris At The Age Of 51

Celine Dion has been announced as the new face of L’Oreal Paris at the age of 51, celebrating her timeless beauty.

“Celine Dion is a woman of innate self-worth, following her heart to achieve success, challenge stereotypes and trailblaze the path for so many other women, and fully embodies our brand mission,” said L’Oreal Paris Global Brand President Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou in a press release. “Signing Celine Dion as the newest member of the L’Oreal Paris family builds on our mission of aligning with spokeswomen who are strong, self-empowered, assertive, diverse and inclusive.”

“I’m in shock, actually. I never, never expected something like this,” said Dion to People Magazine of the honor. “I never really felt confident beauty-wise. Now, I’ve never felt as beautiful, as strong, and I really think that the best is yet to come.”

Dion will join empowered women such as Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Andie McDowell, and Julianne Moore as a brand ambassador and will make her debut for the brand in an Excellence Hair Color ad shot in Paris.

The multiple Grammy winner has been criticized as late for sporting a thinner frame than usual, leading many critics to believe there was an issue that had befallen the singer. Instead, she clapped back, telling People Magazine that her new slimmer physique has to do with a longtime passion of hers, dancing.

She revealed that she has been practicing ballet four times a week along with her backup dancer Pepe Munoz and that weight loss is something that comes along with working so hard.

Elle Magazine reported that this is Dion’s first beauty contract, a stunning turn of events for a woman who has embraced fashion as a way to tell a story during her performances. Her first campaign with the brand will be a television ad for Excellence Hair Color, which will debut on April 22. The magazine also reported that Dion has had a line of perfumes since 2003.

Dion expressed to Elle that she wants women to feel they have the right to express themselves however they see fit. She noted that it doesn’t have to be through fashion. Rather, it can be through using their voices to invoke change in either their lives or the lives of those around them.

She also remarked that she “admired” what the brand stands for and hopes that through their partnership, she can help all women to feel beautiful and confident, and embrace their differences.

Dion will be wrapping up her Vegas residency in June. She begins a concert tour that will start in September of this year.