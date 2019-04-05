Emily Ratajkowski Stretches In Tiny Nude Thong That Reveals Just About Everything In New Photo

Emily Ratajkowski knows both how to design and model a bikini like none other, which her Instagram fans will surely know. Late Thursday, the model and actress took to the popular social media platform dedicated to her swimwear and bodywear collection — Inamorata — to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a minuscule thong that leaves about nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 27-year-old businesswoman is posing in front of a white wall with both of her arms up over her head, as she stretches up tall. She is donning a nude string thong with a front that scrunches up toward the middle, making it appear even tinier. The “Blurred Lines” starlet teamed the piece with a halter top in matching color that ties behind the model’s neck in an elegant yet sexy way.

The Gone Girl actress is wearing her bikini bottom high on the sides of her body, helping draw attention to her hourglass figure, particularly her wide hips that contrasts with her itty bitty waist and incredibly toned abs. In addition to having her arms up, the camera, which captures her from the thighs up, also shows that the model is also posing with her legs slightly apart, which further showcases her famous curves.

Ratajkowski is wearing her dark brunette hair to the side and down in straight strands fall over her shoulders and onto her chest while also flying around her head, suggesting movement. Ratajkowski is wearing a little eye makeup and gloss that adds extra plumpness to her lips.

The post, which Ratajkowski shared with Inamorata’s 403,000 Instagram fans, racked up close to 25,000 likes and more than 85 comments within about half a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and her brand took to the comments section to compliment Ratajkowski’s figure as well as aesthetics.

“Ok I’m melting,” one user wrote, paired with fire and heart eyes emoji.

“Feminist bae,” another one chimed in.

The latter user is referring to Ratajkowski’s association with the feminism movement. She has previously said that her Instagram feed is a “sexy, feminist magazine” where she promotes female empowerment through bikini and lingerie shots, she told Papermagazine.

“I love the confidence that comes with wearing a bathing suit…I grew up in San Diego, and in the summer that is what you wore. You weren’t even at the beach, but you were living in a bathing suit… It fit with my ethos of how I want women to think of their bodies,” she told the magazine.