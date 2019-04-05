Carrie Underwood To Team Up With ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz For ACM Awards Performance

Carrie and Chrissy are getting together on stage for an unexpected performance.

Carrie Underwood will be teaming up with a familiar, yet unexpected, face when she performs at the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7. Per a report from The Tennessean, the country superstar will actually be joining forces with This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz (who plays Kate Pearson on the hit NBC show) to perform alongside a handful of other female country stars for what’s sure to be an epic team up.

Ahead of the big ceremony this Sunday, the twosome will be joined on stage by Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, and country duo Maddie & Tae to perform the track perform “I’m Standing With You”, which is taken from the soundtrack of the new movie starring Metz titled Breakthrough.

Metz told the outlet of her upcoming performance with Underwood and her fellow country females, “I can’t even believe it’s happening. I really, really can’t. It’s been a gift on top of a gift.”

The actress then added in the new interview that getting to perform on the ACM Awards stage is a “bucket list” moment for her.

“It’s one of those bucket list moments you didn’t think would actually happen,” Chrissy continued. “Standing on stage with five incredible women who are brilliant vocalists and artists is beyond thrilling.”

In addition to the new track Carrie, Chrissy, Lauren, Mickey, and Maddie & Tae will be performing together on the night, the soundtrack to the new movie also features Underwood’s latest single “Love Wins” from her new album Cry Pretty.

The star’s team previously confirmed via her Instagram account last month that the “Before He Cheats” singer will be performing on the April 7 award show which is set to air live on CBS, though it’s not yet clear if she’ll also be performing a solo song as well as “I’m Standing With You”.

When Carrie hits the red carpet at the annual event this weekend, it’ll be the first time the star has attended a big award show since giving birth to her second child, a son named Jacob, on January 21.

As The Inquisitr shared, the star previously told her millions of Instagram followers that she was working hard to get back in shape but was learning to not be so hard on herself when it comes to “bouncing back” after baby.

“‘Bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” Underwood told her followers alongside a gym selfie, referring to how she’s found it more difficult this time around than after welcoming her eldest son, who’s now 4-years-old.

“As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t,” she shared in her inspiring message to fans.

Carrie then vowed to “smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”

And it seems as though the star is already preparing to head back to work after giving birth to her son just over two months ago, as The Inquisitr shared snaps of Underwood rehearsing for her upcoming tour while showing off her post-baby body in black leggings.