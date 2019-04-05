Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Pounces On Wyatt While Sally’s Away

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 8 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will take her chance while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is away. The blonde waitress will let her ex-boyfriend Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) know that she still has feelings for him when she corners him in her apartment.

Sally told Quinn (Rena Sofer) that she was determined to make Wyatt happier than any other woman has ever made him, per The Inquisitr. She also told Wyatt’s mother that she was going out of town to visit her grandmother.

Flo will take full advantage of the time that Sally’s out of town. She wants to remind Wyatt of the connection that they once shared. According to Highlight Hollywood, Flo will stun Wyatt with her words and actions. It appears as if the former croupier will tell Wyatt that she still loves him. The Inquisitr reports that Flo will plant a kiss on the unsuspecting Wyatt.

Although The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers don’t divulge whether Wyatt kisses Flo back, it can be assumed that he will stay loyal to Sally. He’s never been the kind of man to play two women for the sake of his ego. However, B&B fans already know that the two of them were hot and heavy in high school.

It’s quite possible that Flo has also been reading Wyatt wrong. This is not the first time that she kisses Wyatt. After their first kiss at the bar, the eldest Spencer son invited Wyatt back to his place to meet his girlfriend. Since their initial meeting, he has also gone out of his way to make her feel at home in Los Angeles. In fact, the reason Wyatt is at Flo’s place is to help her trace her father. He encouraged her to make the call to Shauna so that she could ask her mother about her dad.

It also seems as if Flo is not the only person who wants them to reunite. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Shauna and Quinn both would like to see their children back together again. According to Quinn, Flo and Wyatt would have tied the knot if she and Wyatt had not fled Las Vegas in the middle of the night. Quinn is also willing to do what it takes to get them to start dating again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.