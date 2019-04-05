Lea Michele Goes Makeup-Free To Show Off Her Abs In A Sports Bra At The Yoga Studio

Lea's showing off her natural beauty and her toned abs.

Lea Michele is showing off her bare face and her toned middle in a new snap from the yoga studio. The stunning former Glee star proudly revealed all her hard work in the gym in a new picture posted to her Twitter account on April 4 where she told her millions of followers that she was hitting her healthy lifestyle hard with a yoga session.

The photo showed the newlywed going completely makeup-free while rocking a black sports bra and matching black and white yoga pants as she posed with friend Elsa Collins, who was also flashing her abs in her workout gear.

Michele could be seen showing off her natural beauty with her long brunette hair tied up into a slicked back bun as she smiled for the camera, snapping the selfie with her friend on her iPhone.

The ex-Scream Queens actress shared with her 4.6 million followers on the social media site that she and Elsa were both getting their “sweat on” as they hit the yoga studio together to do a little Core Power Yoga on their Thursday night.

The workout snap proved that Lea is now back to work on her body after enjoying a sunny honeymoon with her new husband Zandy Reich.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Lea rocked a skimpy orange bikini while soaking up the sun with her man and showed off her toned body in a snap shared to Instagram.

Shortly before she posted the bikini photo with her fans, The Inquisitr gave fans a look inside Michele and Reich’s lavish California wedding ceremony where more than 200 guests were treated to Italian desserts while TV mogul Ryan Murphy actually officiated the couple’s big day.

But it’s probably no surprise to her followers that the “Cannonball” singer wasted little time in getting back into workout mode now she’s a wife, as she’s been very open about her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle on multiple occasions in the past.

Lea previously admitted during an interview with Pop Sugar that yoga is her favorite go-to workout, particularly CorePower Yoga.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I love SoulCycle, I really do, but hot yoga is something I’ve been doing since I lived in NYC,” Lea told the site back in 2016. “There’s just something about yoga that is so great for mind, body, and soul and I just think it’s so fulfilling. I love the heat and sweat you experience when you’re in the room.”

The star also revealed some of the biggest health benefits the exercise has on her body.

“There’s no workout that makes my skin look better, helps me detox better, and lose weight quicker,” Michele shared, adding that she believes “there are just so many perks from that particular practice so if I had to pick one for the rest of my life, hot yoga would definitely be it.”