Kim Kardashian’s Teeny Chanel String Bikini Is Now Available To Rent

The Kimoji CEO made headlines for her provocative pose in the skimpy design last fall.

Kim Kardashian West is known for her NSFW bikini poses, but the reality star and entrepreneur got specific with a vintage two-piece last fall. Now, fans of the Keeping With the Kardashians beauty can rock one of her most memorable swimsuits at a fraction of the design’s original price.

The super skimpy string Chanel bikini Kim made famous in an Instagram post last fall is now available to rent, according to Page Six. Los Angeles vintage shop El Cycèr is now loaning out the hard-to-find Chanel suit for 72-hour rentals. The price for the three-day loan has not yet been posted, but a message on the specialty retailer’s website encourages shoppers to “please inquire for availability and pricing” for the Chanel Spring 1996 Runway Logo Bikini.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself in the micro bikini last October and fans flocked to the comments section to remark on the eye-popping design. Some people criticized the 38-year-old mom for posting the photo of herself in the barely-there piece, calling her “desperate” for posting the provocative pose. But Kim’s Chanel bikini post received more than 4 million likes from her fans.

Kardashian’s Chanel suit was originally modeled by Stella Tennant in the legendary Karl Lagerfeld’s 1996 Chanel runway show. The suit features a top that consists of two tiny circles emblazoned with the Chanel double-C logo and a matching set of bottoms, which also feature the logo. W magazine described the bikini as “the barest minimum of what could be considered a swimsuit: two logo-covered nipple pasties, held together by a glorified thread.”

A bubblegum pink version of the design was later worn by Carla Bruni, but thanks to the Internet age, Kim Kardashian’s impromptu pose in the teeny Chanel bikini may be the most memorable modeling moment of all.

People notes that Kim Kardashian has a penchant for vintage bikinis. In April 2017, the mom of three celebrated her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday in Mexico wearing a retro red, yellow, and green-striped Dior bikini.

While Kim Kardashian has absolutely no problem being covered in logos, her husband Kanye West has expressed a different opinion on certain designer duds. During a lengthy interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, West expressed his thoughts on branding, according to In Style.

“I don’t wear branding,” West said. “When I see branding, I see insecurity. And I see people buying security. Buying it back through a brand. Protection, a badge. Like, don’t mess with me in high school … I got Supreme on.”