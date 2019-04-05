Bebe Rexha Gets Real On Anxiety And Industry Men Saying She’s Too Old In ‘Marie Claire’ Interview

Bebe Rexha has been doing candid interviews with some magazines lately. In the Music issue of Nylon Magazine this month, she opened up about dating people based on their energy and not their gender. The Inquisitr reported her saying she thinks she scares people and her freedom when it comes to wanting to make out with others.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire Magazine, Rexha gets real on anxiety and how it has affected her.

“I’ve had moments when I didn’t want to leave the house, or I’d get super nervous at parties; I’d be in the corner freaking out. I didn’t know that was anxiety,” she expressed.

“I finally saw a therapist and found ways to control it – like exercising, eating healthier and changing my priorities. That helped so much and I’m not ashamed.”

“If I can shine a light to make my fans feel less alone, that makes me feel good,” she continued.

She explains that when she got dropped from her first record label, she felt stuck because they wouldn’t release any of her music which made her miserable. It showed Rexha how dark the music can be which triggered her at the time. In the end, she was set free and she felt much better, but she’s warning those about the sides of the industry not everyone gets to see.

In the same interview, she shuts down industry men who say she is too old to be in this business.

“I’m 29, my grandmother is old! I’m edging closer to my thirties, but I’m not faking my age like I’m supposed to. I don’t feel like I need to prove anything to anyone or search for anybody’s acceptance anymore,” the “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy” songstress said.

The Daily Mail noted that Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” Yesterday, she took to Twitter to announce her collaboration with them also earned her two Billboard Music Awards for Top Radio Song and Top Country Song. In 2018, she won Best New Artist at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Bebe’s latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 52 million streams on Spotify and over 35 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video.