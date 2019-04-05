‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, April 4: Flo Calls Shauna Seeking Answers

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) visiting Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) at her apartment. She wanted to get a DNA kit so that she could start the hunt for her father. They discuss how Wyatt found out that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was his dad. Wyatt told Flo that he understood why his mother kept the information from him, per She Knows Soaps. Bill wasn’t a good guy when he was young and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) wanted to protect him.

Wyatt encouraged Flo to call her mother and ask her the hard questions. Flo obliged and soon she and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) were chatting. She told her mother that she had met up with Wyatt in Los Angeles but soon changed the topic. She told Shauna that Wyatt had found his father and wanted to know about her own dad. Shauna said that Flo did not need “that man” in her life when she was little, and she did not need him now. She asked Flo to trust her that there was no place in her life for her father. Wyatt supported Flo after the call and told her that the final decision was in her hands. Wyatt and Flo embraced.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) entered Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) cabin. He noted that she was looking sad and confided that he missed his mother. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) also came into the cabin and sent Douglas outside. He thanked Hope for cheering his son up. Thomas recalled a memory, per Soap Central. He said that Hope had once said that she felt safe with him. Thomas told Hope that he and Douglas felt safe with her and called her “remarkable.” He wished that he could ease her own pain or repay her the kindness that she showed to them.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) questioned Quinn about her feelings about her and Wyatt’s relationship. Quinn said that she cared about her son’s happiness. Sally assured Quinn that she was committed to making Wyatt happier than any other woman ever made him. Sally told Eric (John McCook) and Quinn that she would be visiting her grandmother.

Afterward, Eric wanted to know why Quinn was so tense with Sally. She told him that she could not forget that Sally had stolen Forrester Creations designs some time back. Quinn said that she liked her enough but then went on to explain about Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend who was in town.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.