Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumor By Saying She’s Just ‘Chubby’

Bebe Rexha has been keeping her fans updated via her social media pages this week. At the beginning of the week, she posted a shot of her in London on Instagram. Since she’s been there, she has been promoting her new single “Last Hurrah,” which keeps climbing the charts. While doing promo, she has been papped looking fabulous. The Mirror reported her incredible look when she visited BBC Radio 2, where the “Say My Name” songstress was photographed wearing a pair of jeans with a black vest top and bomber jacket. With this look, she accessorized this with a pair of sunglasses and platform shoes.

When Rexha posted the fierce snaps to her Twitter page, a user implied that she looked pregnant for some reason. Bebe was quick to shut them down by implying she was just “chubby” in a quote tweet. The tweet was met with praise because she handled the situation well. However, the user did get some stick for implying she was pregnant as they felt they were criticizing her great figure.

Yesterday, she celebrated the fact her single with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be” received two Billboard Music Awards nominations. It’s nominated in the categories for Top Country Song and Top Radio Song. Her tweet was liked by over 2,900 users.

According to The Daily Mail, Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month.

Rexha recently announced that she had graced the Music issue of Nylon Magazine. In the interview, she expressed that she dates people based on their energy and not their gender which The Inquisitr covered.

“If I want to make out with someone, I’ll just make out with them. I don’t care who you are. I’m big on energies,” she said.

“I feel like everyone’s scared of me, guys and girls…Because I like to say things, and they’re scared I’m going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I’ll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can’t handle me. I break every guy. I feel like I always have to be—it’s terrible to say ‘the man’ and ‘the woman…Isn’t it crazy how it’s like, ‘man,’ ‘woman.’ I wish there were different terms for it.”

In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. In 2018, she won Best New Artist at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

On Twitter, Bebe has over 1.3 million followers. On Instagram, she has a huge 7.8 million followers.