Zayn Malik Defends Ex-Girlfriend Gigi Hadid On Twitter: ‘She’s The Most Amazing Woman I’ve Ever Known’

Zayn Malik does not want anyone spewing hate on his ex-girlfriend.

After posting a series of angry tweets earlier this week, E! New reported that singer Zayn Malik hopped back on Twitter on Thursday later to defend his ex Gigi Hadid after fans began speculating his cryptic posts were about his former love.

“My tweet was not about @GigiHadid so leave her the f**k alone,” the “Pillow Talk” singer wrote on the social media platform. “She is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known.”

“And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don’t deserve it,” he added.

His tirade didn’t stop there. In a third tweet, the former One Direction band member told his followers to “@” him so he can put them “the f**k” straight, and told them to “shut [their] f**king mouth” if they don’t know anything in a fourth.

Zayn’s defense of his on-again-off-again girlfriend comes after a series of three tweets sent out on Wednesday, April 3, and accused someone of not being “the person you said you were” in the last of his posts.

The 26-year-old’s short rant left many of his 28.3 million followers confused as to who his messages were directed towards. Some, however, were quick to assume that he was taking aim at the 23-year-old supermodel, especially after rumors began churning that she has allegedly started dating Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost.

Zayn Malik Goes on an Explicit Rant While Declaring Gigi Hadid 'the Most Amazing Woman' https://t.co/quLTi3qg8B — People (@people) April 5, 2019

As E! News noted, shortly after Zayn’s tweet storm in her honor on Thursday, Gigi herself logged in to her own account to set the record straight.

If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I’m seen with a friend of the male gender then there’s gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion ????????????????‍♀️ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) April 4, 2019

Despite splitting up a few months ago for the second time in their on-again-off-again relationship that spans more than three years, it is no surprise that Zayn was quick to clap back at his ex’s haters. The stars still appear to be on good terms, and Gigi has even been spotted going to and from the solo artist’s New York apartment a handful of times since their most recent breakup in January.

“Gigi and Zayn still talk,” a source revealed to Us Weeklylast week. “She still has feelings for him, of course, but he has major issues an she knows they aren’t compatible.”

"She is the most amazing woman I've ever known." – Zayn Malik https://t.co/EqaUKRbQsb pic.twitter.com/4xDPq3Jze8 — E! News (@enews) April 5, 2019

And while their post-split encounters, coupled with a few more recent tweets from the singer, got many “Zigi” fans hoping that the pair had rekindled their romance yet again, the source confirmed that the catwalk queen is “still very single.”