UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Rocks Teeny-Tiny Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Ring girl Arianny Celeste isn’t afraid of showing off her taut physique and sultry style when she’s working a UFC fight, and the same holds true when she’s posting sexy snapshots of herself on social media. The 33-year-old model has amassed quite the online following, touting over 3 million followers on Instagram. Even if Arianny keeps herself busy with her many business ventures over the next few years, it’s clear that her online presence is going nowhere, and judging by one of her latest posts, it seems like she’s only getting started.

Earlier this week, Arianny took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling bikini pic, one which left little to the imagination of her hot and bothered followers. In this particular photo, Arianny can be seen posing on one knee. While the close-up framing cuts off most of the surrounding detail, it’s easy to make out the nearby palm tree which hangs over Celeste. In the background, a noticeably pristine and clean beach, as well as the rather muted colors of the ocean, provide some much-needed contrast to complement the eye-popping color featured in the foreground. Unlike most Instagram photos, Arianny was kind enough to include geotag information in this post, letting her followers know that this picture was taken on Waikiki Beach, located in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Needless to say, Arianny was not afraid to bare it all in this particular post. The UFC ring girl and Playboy model rocked a tight yellow bikini, which hugs her frame and curves in all the right places, providing more than a hint of cleavage for her fans and followers. Her blonde highlights flow down both sides of her face, coming to rest just above her ample bosom. In terms of accessories, Celeste opted for a pair of golden bangles, as well as a thin necklace which sits just atop her cleavage.

Unsurprisingly, Arianny Celeste’s sultry snapshot proved popular with her fans. Despite being posted a couple of days ago, the picture has already racked up just shy of 50,000 likes, with over 400 comments to boot. Her fans were quick to leave some rather flattering comments.

“All of the pictures in your calendar are great,” one user wrote. “You are looking so beautiful your bikini is so amazing girl,” another chimed in, capping off their message with a series of heart eyes emoji.

When she’s not busy modeling, Arianny Celeste spends her time promoting and running her Girlfriend Box subscription service, as detailed in an article by Maxim.