New Victoria’s Secret Angel, Leomie Anderson, Dons White Lingerie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret fans listen up: there’s a new Angel in town. Leomie Anderson is the first Black British woman to join the ranks of other Angels, according to BuzzFeed. She’s also the sixth black model to become an Angel. The first time she walked at the famous fashion show was in 2015, and it took her three tries before that happened.

The model shared the happy news in a video post on Instagram as she rocked a white bra under a robe. Leomie was absolutely glowing in the post, as she smiled widely and wore her hair down in loose waves. It’s no wonder that she was chosen to be an Angel, as she has a very positive, infectious personality. She has over 286,000 followers so far on the social media platform, and it’s likely that with her new position with VS, that her fan base is going to continue to grow.

In addition to the post sharing the good news, Anderson posted another video of herself dancing in a white bra. She looked super happy and excited, as she gave sultry looks to the camera and showed off some dance moves.

Her Stories also revealed that she was at Miami Beach, Florida earlier today. The weather was downcast with a ton of rain. But later on in the day, the weather seemed to have cleared up, with blue sky visible in the background.

The VS model previously spoke with Heroine about fashion and female empowerment. It also turns out that she’s a huge lover of secondhand shopping.

“I started buying vintage when I was 16 years old because I wanted to buy my first staple wardrobe pieces like a fur coat and sheepskin jacket. Then I moved on to searching for unique designer pieces and the obsession just grew even more.”

Leomie also advised others who are interested in getting into secondhand shopping to “Find out the fine details of the product you’re looking to buy such as the shape, the year it was made and any distinctive details.”

And while she is a huge lover of vintage Chanel, the model noted that “I love Rihanna’s personal style as she’s always playing with fashion and my older brother because his clothes were the first menswear pieces I ever wore and I’m forever incorporating men’s pieces into my looks.”

With all that being said, fans can look forward to more updates from Anderson as she begins her journey as an Angel.