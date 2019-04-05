‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Alexis Ren Flaunts Curvy Assets And Bumpin’ Derriere On Instagram

While some of the most famous Instagram models got their start offline — whether that be by modeling for Playboy, winning a beauty pageant, or being associated with another celebrity — the same can’t be said for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Alexis Ren. Unlike some of her contemporaries, Alexis got her start after she was discovered as a young teenager.

As detailed on a Maxim cover story, Ren was raised in the oceanside town of Santa Monica, where she grew up surfing, skateboarding, and garnering second glances from onlookers. When she was 13-years-old, she was scouted to model for surfer label Brandy Melville, which kickstarted her career thanks to a handful of sizzling bikini pics. Years later, and Alexis has become a common household name, especially for those with a penchant for reality competition TV shows. Aside from appearing in a series of ads for Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire, Ren is perhaps best known for competing in Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, where she was teamed up with professional dancer Alan Bersten.

While Alexis Ren might have made a name for herself offline, she is well known on Instagram, where she has become famous for regularly sharing sexy snapshots of herself. Earlier today, the young starlet took to the popular social media platform to post yet another sultry pic.

In this particular photo, Alexis Ren can be seen posing in an East Asian-inspired rock garden, complete with stone statues and bamboo shoot walls. In terms of accessories, the brunette bombshell has kept things rather simple, opting for a few rings, a slim necklace, and a hand fan. It’s not entirely clear where this snapshot was taken, though it’s worth noting that her second-most recent Instagram photo was captured in Japan, so there’s a good chance that Alexis is still abroad.

Of course, the main attraction is Ren’s outfit, which clings to her taut figure, leaving little to the imagination. Her grey, full-length, spaghetti strap dress shows off her ample assets and conforms to the sinuous form of her derriere. Tying the entire photo together is Alexis’ sultry stare, as she looks directly into the camera.

Unsurprisingly, Alexis Ren’s latest snapshot has proved popular with her 13-plus million followers. At the time of writing, the post has accrued over 240,000 likes and 850 comments, despite only having gone live a little over six hours ago. Her fans were sure to leave plenty of positive comments.

“Where is your dress from? Love how much you love yourself, your good vibes are contagious!” one user wrote. “So beautiful just hit me with a bus,” chimed in another.