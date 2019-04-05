Watch Southampton FC Vs. Liverpool FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Premier League Clash Online

Liverpool FC have a chance to regain the top of the Premier League table with just five games remaining as they take on relegation-battling Southampton FC.

While defending English Premier League champions Manchester City are still in contention for an unprecedented quadruple championship in the 2018/2019 season, Liverpool FC could capture a double by winning both the Preier League and UEFA Champions League, and they can return to the top of the domestic table Friday, per Sky Sports, with a win over Southampton FC, a team still at some risk of relegation. The Saints sit just five points over the drop with six games remaining. But Liverpool can bounce their rivals City from the league lead at least for eight days with a win in the Friday match that will live stream from St. Mary’s.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Friday’s Southampton FC vs. Liverpool FC Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the 32,500-seat St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England, on Friday, April 5.

In Italy and across central Europe kickoff will take place at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Saints vs. Reds match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, April 6, India Standard Time.

If recent performance, as recorded by the BBC, is any indicator, Liverpool should take the three points in Southampton with some ease. Liverpool rule the fixture, winning the most recent matchup 3-0 at Anfield back in September. In fact, Liverpool have kept clean sheets against the Saints in their most recent three league encounters, winning by an overall score of 8-0.

But Southampton come into the home match in respectable form, with three wins in their last five, according to CBS Sports, including a rousing 2-1 upset of top-four side Tottenham Hotspur on March 9.

Virgil Van Dijk (l) is expected to be recovered from an ankle injury and ready to play for Liverpool on Friday. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch the Southampton FC vs. Liverpool FC English Premier League match live stream online from St. Mary’s, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Red Devils vs. Red showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the teams clash live online for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch Friday’s English Premier League showdown live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League weekend’s biggest match by accessing the streaming video provided by LFCTV Go, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the game. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream of Southampton FC vs. Liverpool FC. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.