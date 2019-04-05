Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Newman Has A Big Secret

Stunning new spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Victor Newman has a big secret, and Victoria learns a bit about it.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wanted to go to Las Vegas to escape her life in Genoa City. She registered under a fake name and ended up meeting a band and connecting with a member named Brandon (Mitch Eakins). Things go well between Brandon and Victoria even though he seems to know who she really is, according to She Knows Soaps.

Brandon knows about the trial and calls her by her name, but Victoria insists that in Sin City she is Jeni. Brandon seems fine with that. They continue talking for a bit, and he reveals that he met Victor (Eric Braeden). Victor was at a high stakes poker game recently. The idea of her father gambling instantly surprises Victoria. However, Brandon reveals that The Mustache wasn’t actually playing in the game or betting money. Instead, Victor was there meeting somebody.

For Victoria, gambling is a bit of a touchy subject considering Billy’s (Jason Thompson) history of problems with betting. In fact, it hasn’t been too long since Billy got out of rehab for that very problem, and it’s something that worries Victoria about a possible future with her ex. While Victoria initially seems confused about the details of her father’s visit, she decides she does not care.

Brandon also reveals that he has a startup, and Victoria wants to hear more. Not surprisingly, their talk eventually turns to kissing, and the clothes come off for Brandon and Victoria. Brando stays, but he’s gone with Victoria wakes up. Somebody knocks on the door, and Victoria believes that it’s Brandon returning to her room.

According to The Inquisitr, Victoria’s visitor is actually Billy. He traveled from Genoa City to try to make sure Victoria is okay and talk her into getting back together.

As for Victor, he was under house arrest until recently, so any trip to a high stakes poker game would have been incredibly recent. It sounds like he’s cooking up something big, but what could it be? Perhaps Victor has plans to ensure that Newman recovers from the damage that Nick (Joshua Morrow) did last year when he pretended to be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and caused significant issues for the family business. Then, Nick started Dark Horse, and it seems like Victor hasn’t been able to focus much on business. Perhaps that’s all about to change.

Of course, there’s always the chance that Victor has some other type of huge secret. Eventually, Victoria will remember and try to figure out what her dad is doing.