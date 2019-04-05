NBA Rumors: Stephen Curry Talks About Playoffs Without LeBron James & Expectations For L.A. Lakers Next Season

Stephen Curry and LeBron James had played against each other in the last four NBA Finals where the Golden State Warriors won three NBA championship titles and succeeded to establish their own dynasty. However, this year will be different. James, who is currently playing his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, had a hard time helping his team earn a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference.

In a recent interview with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry talked about the postseason without the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron James.

“It’s different, but what is it? [Eight] straight Finals he went to?” Curry said. “I’m sure it’s a different experience for him, for better or worse.”

The Warriors may no longer need to face LeBron James this season, but Stephen Curry is aware that lots of NBA teams have made massive improvements on their roster to boost their chance of winning the 2019 NBA championship title. Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Boston Celtics are all making a strong case to become the new Eastern Conference representative in the NBA Finals 2019.

Despite suffering a disappointing 2018-19 NBA season, Stephen Curry believes that LeBron James and the Lakers will be able to “reset” and “regroup.”

“Obviously the rest of the league continues to go, a lot of talent, a lot of great storylines, people chasing championships,” Curry said. “But he’s had an amazing run. Pretty sure he’ll be able to reset for next year and regroup. It’s just different [with James not in the postseason].”

Steve Kerr "disappointed" for LeBron James & the Lakers missing the playoffs. Steve Kerr & Stephen Curry also very supportive of Luke Walton as Lakers coach. Curry: "He’s a great coach. Anybody would be lucky to have him leading the team.” https://t.co/7MwfTJ92Op — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 4, 2019

After going up against each other in the last four years, Stephen Curry definitely knows what LeBron James is capable of doing. At age 34, James still hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, but in order to at least have a thrilling series with the star-studded, he obviously needed to be surrounded by quality players in Los Angeles. The Lakers have plenty of ways to improve their roster in the 2019 NBA offseason.

Last summer, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, and Klay Thompson will become unrestricted free agents.

Aside from having the money to spend in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Lakers also have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal and there are growing speculations that they are planning to resume their trade negotiation with the New Orleans Pelicans involving Anthony Davis next summer. James’ first season with the Lakers is indeed a huge disappointment, but it may not take long before NBA fans witness another intense LeBron-Curry matchup in the postseason.