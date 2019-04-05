Jim Carrey Says He Has No Plans to Revamp Any Of His Iconic Characters

Most everybody can name their favorite role that actor Jim Carrey has taken on throughout his illustrious career. From Ace Ventura to Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask, or maybe even The Fingerlakes Guy from The Office, the 57-year-old has transformed into dozens of characters that fans across the world have come to know and love.

Now that the film industry is seeing an intense push for remakes and reboots of classic movies and TV shows, many may be hoping for Carrey to revamp one of his iconic personas from previous projects. To the dismay of fans, however, Entertainment Tonight reported that the star has shut down any possibility of returning to one of his prior roles.

“Oh, I’m bringing nothing back,” the actor told the news outlet at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday. “No, no, no, I’m moving forward.”

Carrey has twice returned to the big screen as characters he had already portrayed: once in 1995 for Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls — the sequel to his 1994 hit Ace Ventura: Pet Detective— and again in 2014, when he reunited with Jeff Daniels for Dumb and Dumber To, which came 20 years after one of his most notable comedies Dumb and Dumber.

“The only thing is, like, you get a lot of pressure from people you now to bring things back and stuff,” he explained. “And then you do and they go, ‘OK, I just wanted you to do something.'”

Fingers crossed that he’s playing Fletcher Reede from ‘Liar Liar’ rn. ????https://t.co/vG8dNGfsfa — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 4, 2019

Instead, Carrey is keeping himself busy with “tons” of “all new” original projects, including the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 8, and will see the comedian taking on the role of Dr. Ivo Robotnik, who is the Sega video game character’s nemesis.

The Bruce Almighty star has also been showing off his talents with pen and paper — a skill he’s had since he was a kid that provides a “wonderful refuge” for him.

“The creativity just kind of spills over the edges, and these different kind of modes try to catch it,” he explained of his art, which often takes on the form of political cartoons. “There’s little difference for me, between doing a painting or a sculpture and doing an acting part, so you’re sculpting form the inside out.”

Lately, my concern about the greed and corruption in our world may have you wondering what’s going on inside me. Today I thought I’d give you a glimpse. This light never goes out. pic.twitter.com/mSHdd1Z2iF — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 1, 2019

Carrey has been using his Twitter account as a platform to show off his artwork, and has gotten both positive and negative reactions from his drawings. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actor recently took some heat from Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter after sharing a photo he drew of the Italian fascist dictator and his mistress.