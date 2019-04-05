‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Exudes Sexy Vibes In A Red Bikini Via An Instagram Video

Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula is excited about the upcoming release of this year’s Swimsuit Edition. She shared a sneak peek of the Kenyan photoshoot with her Instagram fans. The video showed her exuding sexy vibes while posing at the beach. Anne wore a bright red bikini with a classic cut, and accessorized with a statement necklace. She invited fans to join her and the other models in Miami on May 10 and 11 for the magazine release event. This is a great opportunity for any serious fans to meet their favorite SI models.

In the video, de Paula can be seen popping her left foot, as she played with her hair and struck a variety of poses. She moved fluidly between the different poses, while an assistant can be spotted in the front left with a blow dryer. Blow dryers are a common object used on set for model shoots, because it helps to create volume and movement in the models’ hair.

This post comes at the heels of Anne’s 24th birthday, which took place on March 31. She shared a series of Stories throughout her birthday weekend, which revealed that her mom showed up for a surprise visit. But unlike other moms that might just waltz into the room to surprise their daughters, Anne’s mom opted to hide in a giant box that was gift wrapped. She jumped out of the box to surprise her daughter, and the moment was caught on camera and later shared to her Stories.

One of the model’s rise to stardom included winning the 2017 SIswimsuit model search. At the time, de Paula talked about her prior aspirations to be a part of the publication.

“It’s something I really wanted when I started modeling. It’s amazing to finally say I’m able to be an SI model. When I started modeling, I would show people SI photos that I wanted to recreate on the beach in Rio. I wasn’t expecting it all.”

But that’s not to say that she always knew that she wanted to be a model. In fact, she revealed that “I really wanted to be a doctor because all of my family works with health. I was a tomboy … I used to play soccer on the team of my city. I used to be a goalkeeper and that was my number one thing.”

While her first year with SI was in 2017, she’s returned for 2018 and 2019. Fans should stay tuned to see all of the updates in the coming weeks.