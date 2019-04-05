‘Billboard’ Music Awards: 2019 Nominations Announced

The nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Thursday, April 4, by singer Kelly Clarkson and the country music duo Dan + Shay on the Today show. Trophies will be handed out for 56 different categories during a three-hour ceremony that Clarkson will host on Wednesday, May 1, that will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Cardi B scored the most nods of any artist — an astonishing 21. Drake and Post Malone trailed behind her, with 17 nods each.
There are two categories in which fans can vote for the winners, Billboard Chart Achievement Award and Top Social Artist. Details on when and how to vote will be revealed soon.
Music fans can purchase tickets now for the Billboard Music Awards via AXS.com. However, if you can’t be there in person, don’t worry as NBC will air the show live on television.
Here are all of the nominees for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top New Artist
Bazzi
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
.@kelly_clarkson, you are the coolest. pic.twitter.com/SmtcWx3YtA
— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) April 4, 2019
Top Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
Top Female Artist
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
#BBMAs Top Song Sales Artist:
???? @Drake
???? @ArianaGrande
???? @Imaginedragons
???? @ladygaga
???? @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/R63NRYX3tW
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 4, 2019
Top Radio Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Top Touring Artist
Beyonce & Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Female Artist
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
i’m so excited ???? thankyou @BBMAs! #BBMAs ???? pic.twitter.com/MeHlQ6Z8Zu
— Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 4, 2019
Top R&B Tour
Beyonce & Jay-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour
Beyonce & Jay-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Honored to have received four @BBMAs nominations. And thank you guys for continuing to make stuff like this happen because none of it happens without y’all. pic.twitter.com/yevRMawNYA
— Luke Combs ???? (@lukecombs) April 4, 2019
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
Drake — Scorpion
Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott — Astroworld
XXXTentaction — ?
Top Soundtrack
13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman
Top R&B Album
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Khalid — American Teen
The Weeknd — My Dear Melancholy
XXXTentacion — 17
Top Rap Album
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
Drake — Scorpion
Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott — Astroworld
XXXTentacion — ?
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean — Rearview Town
Kane Brown — Kane Brown
Luke Combs — This One’s For You
Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood — Cry Pretty
Top Rock Album
Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons — Origins
Mumford & Sons — Delta
Panic! at the Disco — Pray for the Wicked
Twenty One Pilots — Trench
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA — Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny — X 100pre
J Balvin — Vibras
Maluma — F.A.M.E.
Ozuna — Aura
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Clean Bandit — What Is Love?
David Guetta — 7
Kygo — Kids in Love
Major Lazer — Major Lazer Essentials
The Chainsmokers — Sick Boy
Omg we just found out that “What is Love” has been nominated for Billboard Award for Best Dance Album 2019 ???? Make sure to tune in and watch on @nbc on May 1st ????#BBMAs @BBMAs pic.twitter.com/tAwtO9Sctt
— Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) April 4, 2019
Top Christian Album
Cory Asbury — Reckless Love
Lauren Daigle — Look Up Child
For King & Country — Burn the Ships
Hillsong Worship — There Is More
Zach Williams — Chain Breaker
Top Gospel Album
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists — Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
Aretha Franklin — Gospel Greats
Koryn Hawthorne — Unstoppable
Tori Kelly — Hiding Place
Jonathan McReynolds — Make Room
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”
Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Post Malone — “Better Now”
Travis Scott — “Sick Mode”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”
Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone — “Better Now”
Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”
XXXTentacion — “Sad!”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Drake — “In My Feelings”
Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”
XXXTentacion — “Sad!”
Top Selling Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”
Drake — “In My Feelings”
Halsey — “Without Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Top Radio Song
Khalid & Normani — “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Post Malone — “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey — “The Middle”
Top Collaboration
Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani — “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign — “Psycho”
We’re SO honored to have 7 nominations at the 2019 @BBMAs! Make sure to watch May 1 at 8/7c on NBC. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/AWFkknLKGN
— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) April 4, 2019
Top R&B Song
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo — “No Brainer”
Ella Mai — “Boo’d Up”
Ella Mai — “Trip”
Khalid — “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown — “Freaky Friday”
Top Rap Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”
Drake — “In My Feelings”
Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone — “Better Now”
Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”
Top Country Song
Kane Brown — “Heaven”
Luke Combs — “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay — “Speechless”
Dan + Shay — “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”
Top Rock Song
Foster the People — “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons — “Natural”
Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”
Lovelytheband — “Broken”
Panic! at the Disco — “High Hopes”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny ft. Drake — “Mia”
Daddy Yankee — “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B — “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin — “X”
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna — “Te Bote”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B — “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”
Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme and Post Malone — “Jackie Chan”
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey — “The Middle”
Top Christian Song
Cory Asbury — “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle — “You Say”
For King & Country — “Joy”
Hillsong Worship — “Who You Say I Am”
Tauren Wells — “Known”
Top Gospel Song
Todd Dulaney — “Your Great Name”
Koryn Hawthorne — “Won’t He Do It”
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”
Jason Nelson — “Forever”
Brian Courtney Wilson — “A Great Work”
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, on NBC.