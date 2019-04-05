‘Billboard’ Music Awards: 2019 Nominations Announced

Cardi B, Post Malone, and Drake lead the pack with the most nominations.

The nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Thursday, April 4, by singer Kelly Clarkson and the country music duo Dan + Shay on the Today show. Trophies will be handed out for 56 different categories during a three-hour ceremony that Clarkson will host on Wednesday, May 1, that will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Cardi B scored the most nods of any artist — an astonishing 21. Drake and Post Malone trailed behind her, with 17 nods each.

There are two categories in which fans can vote for the winners, Billboard Chart Achievement Award and Top Social Artist. Details on when and how to vote will be revealed soon.

Music fans can purchase tickets now for the Billboard Music Awards via AXS.com. However, if you can’t be there in person, don’t worry as NBC will air the show live on television.

Here are all of the nominees for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! at the Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice WRLD

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist

Beyonce & Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour

Beyonce & Jay-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice WRLD

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour

Beyonce & Jay-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Honored to have received four @BBMAs nominations. And thank you guys for continuing to make stuff like this happen because none of it happens without y’all. pic.twitter.com/yevRMawNYA — Luke Combs ???? (@lukecombs) April 4, 2019

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! at the Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

Drake — Scorpion

Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott — Astroworld

XXXTentaction — ?

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why: Season 2

A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Khalid — American Teen

The Weeknd — My Dear Melancholy

XXXTentacion — 17

Top Rap Album

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

Drake — Scorpion

Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott — Astroworld

XXXTentacion — ?

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean — Rearview Town

Kane Brown — Kane Brown

Luke Combs — This One’s For You

Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood — Cry Pretty

Top Rock Album

Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow

Imagine Dragons — Origins

Mumford & Sons — Delta

Panic! at the Disco — Pray for the Wicked

Twenty One Pilots — Trench

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA — Real Hasta la Muerte

Bad Bunny — X 100pre

J Balvin — Vibras

Maluma — F.A.M.E.

Ozuna — Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Clean Bandit — What Is Love?

David Guetta — 7

Kygo — Kids in Love

Major Lazer — Major Lazer Essentials

The Chainsmokers — Sick Boy

Omg we just found out that “What is Love” has been nominated for Billboard Award for Best Dance Album 2019 ???? Make sure to tune in and watch on @nbc on May 1st ????#BBMAs @BBMAs pic.twitter.com/tAwtO9Sctt — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) April 4, 2019

Top Christian Album

Cory Asbury — Reckless Love

Lauren Daigle — Look Up Child

For King & Country — Burn the Ships

Hillsong Worship — There Is More

Zach Williams — Chain Breaker

Top Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists — Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love

Aretha Franklin — Gospel Greats

Koryn Hawthorne — Unstoppable

Tori Kelly — Hiding Place

Jonathan McReynolds — Make Room

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”

Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Post Malone — “Better Now”

Travis Scott — “Sick Mode”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”

Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone — “Better Now”

Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”

XXXTentacion — “Sad!”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”

XXXTentacion — “Sad!”

Top Selling Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Halsey — “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”



Top Radio Song

Khalid & Normani — “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Post Malone — “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey — “The Middle”

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani — “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign — “Psycho”

We’re SO honored to have 7 nominations at the 2019 @BBMAs! Make sure to watch May 1 at 8/7c on NBC. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/AWFkknLKGN — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) April 4, 2019





Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo — “No Brainer”

Ella Mai — “Boo’d Up”

Ella Mai — “Trip”

Khalid — “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown — “Freaky Friday”



Top Rap Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin — “I Like It”

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone — “Better Now”

Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”



Top Country Song

Kane Brown — “Heaven”

Luke Combs — “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay — “Speechless”

Dan + Shay — “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”



Top Rock Song

Foster the People — “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons — “Natural”

Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”

Lovelytheband — “Broken”

Panic! at the Disco — “High Hopes”



Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Drake — “Mia”

Daddy Yankee — “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B — “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin — “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna — “Te Bote”



Top Dance/Electronic Song

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B — “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”

Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme and Post Malone — “Jackie Chan”

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey — “The Middle”



Top Christian Song

Cory Asbury — “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle — “You Say”

For King & Country — “Joy”

Hillsong Worship — “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells — “Known”

Top Gospel Song

Todd Dulaney — “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne — “Won’t He Do It”

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson — “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson — “A Great Work”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, on NBC.