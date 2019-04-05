Irina Shayk Flashes Her Perky Backside & Bare Chest In New Photo

Irina Shayk is in a good mood today, as she indicated via her Instagram page. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot that shows four images of herself donning a daring outfit that puts her gorgeous figure on display, leaving little to the imagination.

The photo features the Russian beauty in four different poses while she dons an interesting black blazer with a longer hem adorned with an extravagant silver ornament and other sparkly details across the front. The model is wearing nothing under the unbuttoned jacket as she positions her hand strategically across her chest to cover herself up and censor the photo.

The Intimissimi model teamed her blazer with a pair of black high-rise thong with similarly silver details at its front, a piece that sits just above the model’s navel. Completing her sultry look, she wore a pair of high-heeled stilettos that make her impressively long legs seem even longer. Shayk is wearing her brunette hair pulled back with the help of a headband. While it is hard to see her makeup, she is wearing some bronzer that accentuates the structure of her face.

In the snapshot, Shayk is striking four different poses, showcasing different sides and angles of her outfit and body.

In the first, she has her side to the camera as she poses with her left leg propped forward and derriere back, accentuating the curves of her body. The second shows her facing the camera with her legs crossed and arm over her chest. In the third, Shayk has her backside to the camera as she leans forward with her hands on her legs, while in the last one she is once again with her left side to the onlooker as she covers her chest with her arm.

The post, which Shayk shared with her 11.8 million Instagram followers, garnered close to 90,000 likes and more than 520 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and the aesthetics of the photo, captured by Manfred Thierry Mugler.

The model gained international recognition in 2007 when she was named the face of Intimissimi, as The Daily Mail pointed out.

“Intimissimi was the first big brand that chose me for [a] campaign, and I learned a lot from my work with them,” she is quoted as saying in the report.