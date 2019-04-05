‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Strapless Dress On Instagram

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas shared an Instagram photo from the MJS x JMS fashion show from last week. She wore a body-hugging, strapless pink dress that had stud accents. There were two studs on her chest, with a row of them going down the center front of the dress. The top was barely enough to hold Pelas’ assets, and she looked as glam as ever with her hair down in loose curls. Her makeup included dark eye makeup and nude lipstick. A second photo in the series was a closeup of her face, as she pouted for the camera.

The fashion show featured designers Jonathan Marc Stein and Matt Sarafa, and took place in Los Angeles on North Fairfax Avenue, noted The Average Socialite. The guest list included Blac Chyna, Karlee Perez, and Hua Tan, among other celebrities.

In addition to the post, Pelas shared several Stories. One was of the sunset on a palm-tree lined street, while another video showed a little white dog playing by some flowers. She joked in the captions, “Sometimes you gotta stop and smell (and also pee) on the roses.”

The model clearly has a dedicated following on Instagram, with over 8.7 million followers and counting. In addition to social media, she has a podcast called Eyes Up Here. She previously opened up to Husskie about her podcast and why she started one to begin with, noting she wanted to break incorrect perceptions of her.

Pelas noted that “A lot of people assume I’m mean, materialistic, and shallow – and I’m exactly the opposite. I’m really empathetic, down to earth (being a southern girl from Louisiana), and I’m quick-witted.”

The interviewer also asked the model if she spends a lot of time on social media managing her huge following.

“Not necessarily, but I find myself looking online a lot like everyone else. I think I post a decent amount, but I don’t obsess over it. I probably spend more time reading the news on my phone than playing on social media (it’s way more dramatic these days, haha).”

Pelas maintains an active Twitter page in addition to Instagram, where she has over 741,000 followers.

Whatever the case, Lindsey’s posts attract comments from other celebrities on a consistent basis. For example with her newest post, Arianny Celeste, Matt Sarafa, and Khloë Terae stopped by to leave compliments. Matt in particular left a sweet note, thanking her for attending the fashion show.