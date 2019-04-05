Olivia Culpo Shows Off Cleavage & Rock-Hard Abs In Salmon Sports Bra & Leggings

Olivia Culpo boasts a fabulously toned figure and she’s not shy about flaunting it on social media. Earlier this week, the gorgeous model and actress set Instagram on fire after posting a sexy video of her workout routine, one that left her fans wanting more. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Olivia put her cleavage and hourglass curves on display in form-fitting workout attire, one that included metallic-teal leggings and a matching sports bra.

On Thursday night, the former Miss Universe took to her Instagram page yet again to show off another one of her leggings and sports bra sets. In her latest post to the popular social media platform, Olivia donned a very flattering ensemble in a cheerful salmon color, showcasing her décolletage and rock-hard abs in the curve-hugging outfit.

Photographed in her kitchen as she enjoyed a glass of red wine, Olivia posed together with a very special man in her life – her nephew Remi, the son of sister Aurora Culpo and her husband, Survivor star Mikey Bortone. As she leaned against the kitchen counter with a drink in hand, the stunning model cuddled her nephew, holding him in her arms.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition alum looked as runway-ready as ever, showing off her statuesque figure in the salmon sports bra and leggings. For her latest Instagram snap, she pulled back her raven tresses into a tight bun and accentuated her pretty features with natural looking makeup. Meanwhile, Remi looked ready for bed in a cozy, space-themed black onesie emblazoned with images of planets and rockets.

While Olivia sipped her wine with silent grace, Remi enjoyed a beverage of his own. In the photo, the little one is drinking from a baby training cup that his aunt holds up for him, all the while gazing directly into the lens with his piercing and inquisitive blue eyes. The I Feel Pretty actress humorously captioned the photo to indicate that she and Remi were keeping each other company during “happy hour.”

The adorable snapshot immediately became a crowd favorite, garnering close to 57,000 likes and nearly 260 comments from Olivia’s 3.8 million Instagram followers.

“Cutest drinking buddy,” quipped one person, ending their message with a pair of face with tears of joy emojis.

“Remi has his mother’s eyes [heart emoji],” wrote another one of Olivia’s fans.

“Me as a mom,” commented one Instagram user – a popular opinion, mirrored in several other messages.

This is not the first time that Olivia has posted cute photos of Remi. Shortly after Valentine’s Day, the 26-year-old stunner shared a heartwarming photo of herself cuddling her nephew while both of them gave big, bright smiles to the camera.