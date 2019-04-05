Kate Beckinsale Bares All In Sexy Bathroom Selfie On Instagram

Kate Beckinsale has ditched her clothes and makeup for her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the British actress took to the social media platform to share a candid, yet humorous image of herself bare-faced and naked-chested still squeaky clean from a refreshing bath.

In the photo, the Pearl Harbor actress is posing in front of a claw-foot bathtub for what looks to be a naked selfie. The 45-year-old actress is holding the camera in front and slightly above her face, giving the onlooker a close-up of her makeup-free complexion, which showcases her flawless skin.

Beckinsale is looking straight into the camera with her piercing hazel eyes and her lips slightly parted and pursed, proving she needs no makeup at all to help her shine. The Widow star is wearing her ombre hair up in a comfortable bun that suggests she simply put it up to keep it from getting wet in the tub.

In the caption, Beckinsale made a joke about a Latin phrase, which actually translates to “a healthy mind in a healthy body,” as Women’s Health pointed out. The post, which the actress shared with her 2.8 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 101,000 likes and just shy of 1,500 comments within about eight hours of having been posted, as of the time of this writing.

According to Women’s Health, Beckinsale pays a lot of attention to her physical health, often engaging in grueling workout sessions with the help of trainer Ramona Braganza, which comes in handy when preparing for intense roles, as was the case in Underworld. However, a healthy lifestyle can’t prevent everything. Earlier this year, the actress had a health scare when she was hospitalized with a ruptured ovarian cyst, the report explained.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” she wrote in an Instagram caption, according to Women’s Health. “So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly.”

Beckinsale is back to Instagram after she deleted all of her posts dating back to May of 2017 last month. As The Daily Mail pointed out, Beckinsale has found herself in an intense spotlight since news broke that she and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who is 25 years her junior, had dinner with his family, signaling that their unlikely romance was taking a more serious turn.

The pair have apparently been an item since they were first seen getting flirty at a Golden Globes party together, according to Page Six.