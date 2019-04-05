Mick Jagger Is Recovering, ‘In Great Health’ After Heart Surgery

Jagger is currently under observation but is expected to have a short recovery period before going back on tour.

Mick Jagger is currently recovering from a successful heart valve procedure in New York and in “great health,” reports Billboard.

Doctors are watching Jagger in case excess bleeding or other complications begin developing from the procedure.

The singer underwent transcatheter aortic valve replacement. During the process, doctors repaired the heart valve with a catheter that could reach the major artery without having to open up the chest.

Jagger was able to bypass major surgery by undergoing the minimally invasive procedure, which allows him a much shorter recovery period.

The Rolling Stones frontman is still required to rest four to five days until the artery is completely healed, and will need additional recovery time before returning to the stage.

Billboard reported on April 1 that the Rolling Stones were rescheduling the North American leg of their No Filter Tour in light of Jagger’s health issues.

The opening date has been pushed up from April to July and the band is expected to make up almost all of their scheduled tour dates. The tour was originally scheduled to kickoff April 20 in Miami.

The group was expected to appear at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans, but will not be able to make the show. However, festival officials announced that Fleetwood Mac would be the group’s replacement.

The rest of the tour is set to take place at a later date.

John Meglen, co-CEO of Concerts West, which will promote the No Filter North American tour, said that arrangements were being made to accommodate all the changes in schedule.

“We’re beginning to look at the rescheduling options and we’re going to try and do this as quickly as we can.”

“Everyone’s health and happiness comes first.”

Meglen added that the new tour dates would likely be announced as soon as the next few weeks.

A source revealed to Page Six additional details about the tour postponement, following initial reports that Jagger would have a stent placed in his heart.

The source confirmed that it was possible to return to work within weeks after having the procedure.

Concerning the decision to reschedule, the insider said “it could be because the health checks are all set into the insurance for the tour,” and that “maybe they’re being careful” by delaying the performances.

Jagger apologized on Twitter for missing the engagements, and said that he was “devastated,” and asserted that he would be “working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”