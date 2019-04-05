‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunners Explain Timeline Difference In Season 5 Compared To ‘The Walking Dead

Season 5 of 'Fear' will not be caught up to the massive time jump seen in 'The Walking Dead.'

With Morgan (Lennie James) joining the cast in Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead after leaving The Walking Dead, it meant that the timelines had to be running at the same time. However, The Walking Dead has had multiple time jumps since that occurred. This means that Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will be lagging behind.

According to Comic Book, Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will occur before the events that recently unfolded in the second half of Season 9 of The Walking Dead. For a brief time, the two series ran along concurrent timelines. However, a six-year time jump in The Walking Dead means that it is unlikely viewers will see another crossover between the two series — at least in the beginning of Season 5 of Fear.

As Fear‘s executive producer Scott Gimple explained during a recent WonderCon panel, Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere in the 18-month time jump that occurred between the Season 8 finale and Season 9 premiere episodes of The Walking Dead. This time jump occurred before the second time jump for Season 9 which saw approximately six years pass on the hit zombie apocalypse series.

“Morgan left Virginia about… a couple months after the events of episode 816. On Fear the Walking Dead, maybe a few more months have transpired.”

With the time jump occurring at this point in time, it also allows for Dwight’s (Austin Amelio) transition from The Walking Dead to Fear after Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) told him, in no uncertain terms, that it was time for Dwight to leave.

Gimple also added that the current timeline “is now significantly behind the time of [The] Walking Dead.”

“Walking Dead did jump [six years],” he added.

Fear‘s showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg also admitted that they had a calendar that showed when the timelines occurred, with Goldberg explaining to the audience at WonderCon that the calendar shows the exact day and year that Season 5 of Fear will be occurring “down to the minute.”

The lack of a significant time jump was also confirmed in the recent release of a new Season 5 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead which showed that 12-year-old Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) hadn’t aged much beyond the Season 4 finale.

In addition to Dwight joining the cast of Fear the Walking Dead, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) will also be returning in Season 5. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daniel was last seen after the dam collapse in the Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m.