Updated Full Comic Book Movie Schedule For DC And Marvel After ‘Avengers: Endgame’ And Through 2022

This is a lot of movies in a shot period of time.

In three weeks, the first huge book of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to conclude with Avengers: Endgame, and a lot of people aren’t ready for it. While some of the characters in that film will still be seen in other releases over the years, it could be the last time for Iron Man, Captain America, and others. That being said, it’s time to look at the full schedule of comic book movies coming out for both Marvel and DC through 2022.

When it comes to the future of comic book movies, any of the upcoming films are going to have a very big task in front of them. As reported by Superhero Hype, it is looking like Avengers: Endgame is in line to destroy records set by previous films in the MCU and throughout any movie genre.

There could always be others who step up and take the box office crown, but it’s going to be quite difficult to accomplish that after Endgame.

All of the dates that you see below are confirmed as of this writing, but that doesn’t mean they won’t change. For now, these are the comic book movies which are being released for both the DC Extended Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe through 2022.

Disney/Fox

2019

April 5 – Shazam!

April 12 – Hellboy

April 26 – Avengers: Endgame

June 7 – Dark Phoenix

July 5 – Spider-Man: Far from Home

August 2 – The New Mutants

October 4 – Joker

2020

February 7 – Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

March 13 – Gambit

May 1 – Untitled Marvel movie – Originally thought to be for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

June 5 – Wonder Woman 1984

June 26 – Untitled Fox/Marvel movie

July 10 – Untitled Sony/Marvel movie – Possibly Morbius

July 31 – Untitled Marvel movie – Could be Black Widow

October 2 – Untitled Fox/Marvel movie

October 2 – Untitled Sony/Marvel sequel

November 6 – Untitled Marvel movie

Warner Bros.

2021

February 12 – Untitled Marvel movie

March 5 – Untitled Fox/Marvel movie

May 7 – Untitled Marvel movie

June 25 – The Batman

August 8 – Suicide Squad 2

November 5 – Untitled Marvel movie

2022

February 18 – Untitled Marvel movie

May 6 – Untitled Marvel movie

July 29 – Untitled Marvel movie

December 16 – Aquaman 2

While there are a lot of dates known, there are not a lot of titles to look forward to as of this time. That is mostly due to Marvel choosing to keep their Phase 4 films a closely guarded secret until after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Some films such as Black Widow and Guardians 3 are confirmed to be on the way, but their release dates could fall into any of the above slots. The same holds true for more X-Men movies, Fantastic Four, and a possible third Deadpool movie as Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox is now complete.