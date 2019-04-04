Heidi Klum Makes Working Out Look Sexy In Tiny Black Bra, Leggings: ‘No Pain, No Gain’

Only supermodels like Heidi Klum can make a workout look sexy.

As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Klum wowed fans with a short workout video. In the snippet, Klum proves to be a multitasking extraordinaire as she bends over on a workout mat and gets in a few sets of leg lifts while she holds her phone in both hands and answers emails. In the post, the mother of four looks incredible in a pair of black leggings along with a low-cut black sports bra that shows off ample amounts of cleavage.

And shortly after the first video post, Heidi gave fans yet another glimpse of her post-sweat look — this time in a still photo. In the image, the blonde beauty poses on all fours as she sprawls out on top of a black yoga mat. She is sweaty but all smiles for the camera and wears her hair in a high bun while going makeup free in the image. Just in front of her sits a set of orange weights and behind her a workout ball.

And though she seems to have just finished an intense sweat session, Klum still looks stunning in a pair of black leggings that read “karma” as well as a matching black sports bra that shows off her toned abs perfectly. Heidi’s fans have already given the sexy snapshot a lot of accolades by liking the photo over 93,000 times and commenting over 700.

While some fans applauded Heidi for staying active and also for going makeup free in the image, others took to the post to comment on how amazing she looks.

“Heidi you are amazing,” one follower wrote.

“This pic is amazing. It stands out on whole explore page, well done!! Keep up the hard work!!!”

“I’m hot just looking at ya,” another chimed in.

Judging from her Instagram account and body in general, it’s easy to see that Klum has a great work ethic when it comes to hitting the gym. The 45-year-old recently opened up to Women’s Health, giving both diet and exercise tips to readers. The supermodel says that every single morning, she starts her day off with a smoothie, and every day, she makes sure to fit in a workout, especially since her metabolism has changed with age.

“Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40,” she says. “I always thought, “That’s not going to happen to me.’ But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I’ve figured out what works for me.”