Model Camille Kostek Dons Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is staying busy with her modeling pursuits as Rob enjoys his newly earned retirement from the NFL. Her newest Instagram post shows her rocking a skimpy, muted green bikini as she promoted the Sports Illustrated launch of the Swimsuit Issue. She posed standing up and facing the camera straight on, as she placed her right hand over her head. Camille accessorized with a multi-layered necklace, and smiled widely. A second photo from the shoot showed Kostek with her hands on her hips, as she popped her left hip.

The model is excited about the upcoming event on May 10 through the 11th, when Sports Illustrated models and the team will be celebrating the new magazine. The models will be present too, so fans can plan ahead and buy tickets now to attend.

Another update from earlier today shows Kostek at the William Morris Entertainment lobby, where she wore a small white crop tank under an oversized jacket. She wore dark pants and held a purse and what looks like a pad of paper in her right hand. The post commemorated her one-year anniversary with WME, as she noted that she’s been able to accomplish many of her goals.

The model is known for being outspoken about her rise to the top. She’s noted how people told her that she would need to lose weight, or that she’d never make it onto a runway. However, Camille has proved everyone wrong.

“in order to achieve big dreams you have to put in the time and work doing big things… and the little quiet, no one sees things / One year with #WME and my short and long term list of goals has been getting smaller as we check them off. That just means we keep chasing more while appreciating all that has come this far on the journey / this one goes out to the dream chasers. Work hard in silence, let your success be the noise”

Fans took time to respond to her encouragement, with one person saying, “Hey… just recently came across your account. Girl you rock! Keep it up and get going.”

It’ll be interesting to see what else Camille has in store in the near future. The past year certainly has been busy for her, as she posed for publications and modeled for ad campaigns.

And of course, fans are always hoping for an update on her relationship with Gronkowski. It’s been a while since she shared a couple’s photo, but perhaps there’s one soon in the horizon.