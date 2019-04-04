After Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Allegations, Twitter Reminds Trump That 19 Different Women Accused Him

Twitter never forgets, as Donald Trump learned the hard way this week when he tried to mock allegations that Joe Biden has been a bit too friendly with his hands.

A series of people have accused Biden of invading their personal space, giving unwanted touching and kisses. The allegations have dogged the expected rollout of Biden’s presidential campaign, and became fodder for Trump to attack the former vice president on Twitter.

Trump took to Twitter to post a parody video mocking the allegations against Biden, prompting thousands of people to remind Trump that 19 different women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct including assault, unwanted kissing, and forceful touching. Many others also posted pictures of Trump getting very touchy with visibly uncomfortable women, including some of Trump getting very close to his own daughter, Ivanka.

Actress Alyssa Milano, who frequently takes aim at Trump on social media and advocates for women who are victims of physical and sexual assault, also reminded Trump that he was caught on tape appearing to brag about sexually assaulting women. In response to Trump’s video about Joe Biden, Milano posted on Twitter the transcript from Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he said he would “grab ’em by the p***y.”

Many have seen the attacks on Joe Biden as an attempt to cut down his likely presidential run. Though Biden has not officially entered the race, he has topped early Democratic primary polls and is seen as one of the strongest head-to-head performers against Donald Trump.

The attacks on Biden have gone beyond Trump himself. Earlier in the week, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News, telling people to look up “Creepy Uncle Joe” videos, which are compilations of Biden getting touchy with people at official ceremonies, with some of them visibly uncomfortable.

Biden has responded to the allegations by saying he has always been an affectionate person.

“In many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully,” Biden said in a statement posted on Twitter by his spokesman.

For the record, there are over a DOZEN women who stepped forward and accused trump of doing FAR WORSE than sniffing their hair and touching their shoulder. Saying what Biden did is comparable to trump is like comparing apples to rotten, racist oranges. pic.twitter.com/Ceqq44M4tl — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 3, 2019

Donald Trump has vehemently denied the 19 accusations of sexual assault and improper touching, calling the accusers liars. He also vowed to sue them after the 2016 presidential campaign, but never followed through on the threat.