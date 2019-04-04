‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Gwendoline Christie’s Look During Season 8 Premiere Crushes Social Media

The Game Of Thrones Season 8 premiere, held in New York City, had the show’s stars and celebrity fans put on their best to support the last season of the show. Among them was none other than Gwendoline Christie, who absolutely stunned attendees and fans on social media with her killer look and outfit, that had people pledging their allegiances to her, as covered by Harper’s Bazaar.

Gwendoline Christie first appeared in Season 2 of the HBO hit series Game Of Thrones, as the tall and well-built female Knight, Brienne of Tarth. Christie had to use her own experiences of struggles with bullying in order to portray the role of the character, who had to overcome similar situations. Christie became a fan favorite character, as covered by Screen Rant. Christie went on to join another massively successful franchise in J. J. Abrams new Star Wars trilogy as Captain Phasma. The 40-year-old star can also be seen in the recently released, Welcome To Marwen.

When appearing at the red carpet for the Season 8 premiere of Game Of Thrones, Christie wore an Iris van Herpen gown from the Spring 2019 collection and looked absolutely stunning. So much so that fans on social media, insiders and journalists have been raving about it on social media

Basically I just want Gwendoline Christie to rule the world. #GoTPremiereNYC pic.twitter.com/H2bR9k6PpU — Rachael Lucas (@karamina) April 4, 2019

This is not the first time that Christie has been known for her incredible style, having been featured in many fashion shows. In 2015, the actress was the feature of a van Herpen fashion show that saw 3D printers weave a dress around her, as models walked the ramp at the same event, as covered by The Verge. Christie’s new dress from the same designer features an abstract printed pattern in a flowy dress that made for breathtaking pictures that are causing people to praise the star’s style and look at the event.

When speaking to Good Morning America Christie discussed her feelings about the last season of the show that made her a star.

“It was a real emotional roller coaster because things happened that deeply startled me, upset me. I went bright red in the face, I had to put them down. It was a really extraordinary experience and I realized they pulled out all the stops for this one.”

Christie plays Brienne who had originally pledged her loyalty to the late Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) and has now been transferred to her daughter Sansa, as she joins all the major characters at Winterfell for the final season of Game Of Thrones.

Brienne of Tarth aka Gwendoline Christie KILLING IT in an Iris Van Herpen gown from the Spring 2019 couture collection at the #GameofThrones Premiere. A ton more later on our site. @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oI6ciHSNK6 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 3, 2019

i honestly cannot believe how incredible Gwendoline Christie looks tonight — Anthony Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) April 4, 2019

Game Of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14.