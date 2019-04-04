Model Hannah Palmer Dons Lacy Red Lingerie On Instagram

Model Hannah Palmer is keeping her fans enticed with a stream of sultry photos on her Instagram page. A new post from today shows the model rocking lacy, red lingerie. It consisted of a matching bra and bottoms, with a bra with very thick straps. She stood facing the camera, and playfully tugged at her bottoms with her right hand. Her hair was swept back in large waves, as she smiled with her lips closed.

It’s been a while since Hannah last modeled lingerie for her social media page. Her recent posts have all featured her wearing different types of swimwear, which makes sense considering winter is over. The last time that Palmer shared a lingerie photo was way back in January 20, when she wore a leopard-print bodysuit with black lacy accents. And several days prior to that, the model wore a white lingerie set consisting of a bra with lace at the bottom, along with what looks like thong bottoms.

In addition to her feed, Hannah’s been keeping fans updated through her Stories. She shared a couple of videos from a Pretty Little Thing store, which is known for their completely light pink color scheme. She showed a snapshot of her pink popsicle, along with a video of a girl wearing all pink while cuddling what looks like a pink dog.

Palmer also keeps up with her fans on Twitter, which is mostly filled with retweets and videos of dogs. This includes a retweet from Alexis Ren, who’s a popular Instagram and Maxim model.

The original tweet read, “D*mn that song was good. I’ll just listen to it another thousand times.”

Another celebrity that Hannah often retweets is Ariana Grande.

In December, she retweeted a comment from the singer that read, “i see it…. i like it…. i want it….. i got it.”

An additional retweet from Grande said, “tell me ya secrets, all of the creep shiii that’s how i know it’s true.”

In other news, fans can expect to stay updated with Hannah on Instagram, which she updates more frequently than her Twitter. It’s obvious that she has a loyal fan base, with people often leaving comments like, “Every Inch Of Stunning!!!”, “Wow! Stunningly gorgeous!” and “beautiful woman.” At the same time, there are some predictably immature comments sprinkled here and there. But the majority of her fans tend to leave her upbeat, positive messages. With over 585,000 followers and counting, she’s certainly a model to keep an eye on.