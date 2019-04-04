WWE News: Legitimate Injury Could Force Big Title Match Off Of ‘WrestleMania 35’ Card

This is not good news for a match that many fans want to see.

This Sunday, WWE will present the granddaddy of them all with WrestleMania 35, but there is one big match which may be in jeopardy. Weeks ago, Samoa Joe won the WWE United States Championship and he is prepared to put it on the line against Rey Mysterio this weekend, but the match may not end up happening. Unfortunately, Rey Rey suffered a legitimate injury on Monday Night Raw and it’s not yet known if he will be cleared to wrestle.

This is a match that has been scheduled for a couple of weeks now and fans are looking forward to Joe and Mysterio being given good pay-per-view time. The problem is that Mysterio is no longer 100 percent and as reported by Cultaholic, he may not be ready to go when the time arrives on Sunday.

The injury occurred on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and it really wasn’t anyone’s fault. Mysterio faced off against Baron Corbin in the main event and it was obvious to those watching that something went wrong at some point during the match and Mysterio was in pain.

WWE did confirm the injury and stated they were going to continue to monitor his progress and healing through the weekend as WrestleMania 35 approached. Due to the issue with his right ankle, Mysterio’s scheduled match against Andrade on Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live was also scrapped.

The former World Heavyweight Champion even posted a video on his Instagram to pinpoint the exact moment the injury occurred.

As anyone can see, he was flipping back off of Corbin’s shoulders in the corner and landed awkwardly. His right ankle buckled and it is easily able to be seen with the slow-motion video he posted from Monday night.

Honestly, Mysterio is very lucky that it wasn’t much worse.

The official website of WWE did report the injury to the public and it had been confirmed that it is not part of a storyline. Mysterio’s injury is legitimate and WWE is doing whatever they possibly can to get him in the proper shape to compete at WrestleMania 35.

If Sunday arrives and Mysterio can’t go, there has not been any word on what kind of back-up plan may be in place.

WWE

Samoa Joe is currently holding the WWE United States Championship which is his first belt on the main roster. He is set to defend it against longtime veteran Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35 this Sunday, and that is a very special opportunity for both men. Unfortunately, Mysterio’s injury came at a very bad time and it could end up causing the match to be changed or scrapped entirely.