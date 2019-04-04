‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Sizzles In Blue Lingerie For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Social media sensation Jasmine Sanders — known as “Golden Barbie” by her fans — knows how to turn up the heat on her Instagram page. The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie stripped down to her undergarments for her most recent risque upload to the platform that left very little to the imagination and proved yet again that the stunner was certainly worth giving a follow.

The sizzling snap was shared on Thursday, April 4, and captured the beauty basking in the golden sun outside on the balcony of her apartment in Berlin, where she just arrived to yesterday. Jasmine stunned in a coordinated dark blue lace lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure, and was sure to keep her fans coming back for more.

The blonde bombshell flaunted her incredible body in a long-line bralette that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, while also showing off two of her tattoos. Just barely peeking out of her skimpy top was an infinity symbol on her rib cage, while her left bicep sported the words “Made in Germany.” Jasmine paired her bra with a pair of cheeky lace panties that put her curvaceous backside and toned legs on display, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and washboard abs.

To keep her look simple, the model opted to forego adding jewelry to her NSFW look, and styled her signature blonde tresses down in elegant, loose curls. Rays of sunshine provided a natural spotlight for the Instagram beauty’s sexy snap, highlighting her glamorous makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip and shimmering highlighter that was expertly applied along her cheekbones.

Jasmine’s fans were far from shy about showing their love for the jaw-dropping shot which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 15,000 likes after less than one hour of going live on the platform. Dozens of her 3.3 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the Sports Illustrated model on the latest addition to her feed.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “perfection.”

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” a third fan wrote in response to the steamy snap.

Jasmine touched down in the German capital on Wednesday, though she has not clued her followers in on what she made the trip for. She was, however, sure to stun her fans with another sizzling Instagram snap as soon as she landed that her followers went wild for.