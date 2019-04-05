Kylie Jenner Flashes Nude Underwear In Racy Photo Shared By Khloe Kardashian

The 'KUWTK' star flaunted her killer curves in a see-through jumpsuit in a sexy throwback photo posted by big sis Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian is spreading some angelic vibes on social media. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star treated her 90.7 million Instagram followers to an unforgettable snapshot that sparked a lot of confusion among her fans.

Earlier today, the gorgeous fashionista and socialite took to her Instagram page to share a raunchy photo of her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, dressed up as a sexy angel. In the photo, the 21-year-old billionaire showed off her heavenly figure by slipping into a very revealing outfit, one that also included a pair of white, feathery angel wings.

In a bid to emulate an ethereal angelic figure, Kylie flaunted her famous Kardashian curves in an eye-popping nude jumpsuit that put all of her voluptuous assets on full display. Her show-stopping attire boasted a large cut-out pattern that exposed her bountiful chest and toned abs, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Kylie dazzled in her flamboyant outfit, which was lavishly ornate with sparkling beads and sequins. At the same time, the makeup mogul and mother-of-one flashed her nude underwear in the see-through number, showing off her high-cut bikini bottom and matching bra.

As she knelt down on the floor to better showcase her strong thighs and curvy backside, the bodacious reality TV star struck a sultry pose, looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze and slightly pouting her plump lips in a seductive way.

For her sexy snapshot, Kylie teamed up her daring jumpsuit with a pair of strappy heels. She painted her toenails with white nail polish, to match her angel wings, and showed off her blonde look, letting her golden tresses frame her face in flowy waves.

The racy photo stirred up a lot of interest among the Instagram followers of big sister Khloe. As of this writing, the snapshot of Kylie in angel-like apparel garnered more than 633,000 likes in addition to nearly 2,200 comments. Though the sexy picture certainly enjoyed some viral attention, Khloe’s fans were confused as to who was actually portrayed in the photo.

“Is that you or Kylie??” asked one Instagram user, while another one quipped, “Did Kylie takeover [sic] your phone? Lol.”

Khloe’s cryptic photo caption – a baby angel emoji – only added to the confusion, throwing fans on a loop and prompting them to venture wild guesses about the meaning behind the mysterious emoji.

Eventually, some of Khloe’s Instagram followers cleared the air, pointing out in the comments section that the post was about Kylie and not Khloe. Several people left clarifying messages stating that the post was a throwback photo of Kylie – and even tagged the KUWTK star in their comments. In addition, fans interpreted the baby angel emoji posted by Khloe in the photo caption as a hint that Kylie may be on the verge of announcing a second pregnancy.

While Khloe’s latest Instagram post was indeed a throwback photo of Kylie, the original snapshot was first showcased on the popular social media platform by the 21-year-old stunner herself. Kylie first shared the saucy snap to Instagram in November of 2018, alongside a second, equally alluring, photo.

This is not the first time that Kylie has sparked rumors of a second pregnancy. Last week, the brunette bombshell left her fans wondering whether she was expecting another child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, after she posted an intriguing photo of her pink and baby blue nails to Instagram, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

Meanwhile, Khloe has been known to share flattering posts about her younger sisters before. In late March, the 34-year-old TV personality used her Instagram profile to show off a risque photo of Kendall Jenner’s booty, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.