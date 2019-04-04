Teddi Mellencamp Slams Lisa Vanderpump On Twitter, Says Her ‘TMZ’ Interview Deserves A Razzie

Teddi Mellencamp is calling out Lisa Vanderpump for acting on 'RHOBH.'

Teddi Mellencamp isn’t buying Lisa Vanderpump’s peacemaker behavior.

Although the restauranteur attempted to defend Dorit Kemsley against a dog scandal, which she allegedly prompted, Mellencamp suggested she saw right through her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a post on Twitter on April 2.

“The Razzie goes to,” she wrote, also sharing a link to a TMZ story in which Vanderpump shut down rumors suggesting she was upset with Kemsley for allegedly abandoning a dog she adopted from her Vanderpump Dogs animal rescue center.

Vanderpump also told TMZ that Kemsley was her friend and that there wasn’t any tension between them. However, as fans have seen on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the majority of the cast believes Vanderpump actually enlisted her Vanderpump Dogs employee, John Blizzard, to contact Mellencamp and have her spread the word about what had happened with Kemsley and her dog.

Throughout the past few episodes, Mellencamp has shown a series of text messages between her and Blizzard that seemed to prove he had been told by Vanderpump to share the negative story about Kemsley.

While Blizzard later claimed he had actually accused Vanderpump of something she didn’t say, many of the women of the show believe he was following orders given to him by Vanderpump in an effort to ruin Kemsley’s reputation.

As Vanderpump continues to be accused of a setup, she’s insisted she had nothing to do with the story being put out there about Kemsley and her dog. That said, Kemsley told her co-stars during Tuesday’s show that there was no doubt in her mind that Vanderpump was behind Radar Online‘s article.

In her latest Bravo TV blog, Mellencamp said she was done talking about the doggy drama.

“You either see it or you don’t,” she wrote. “I will say that the fight between Kyle and LVP was uncomfortable to watch — as you saw, Kyle was anxious and wants to do the best for everyone involved. Kyle went there to be a good friend and with the best intentions in letting LVP know how we all felt and somehow come to a resolution. She didn’t deserve such aggression from LVP or Ken, who should not have gotten involved at all nor gotten scarily close to Kyle’s face with his finger.

To see more of Mellencamp and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.