Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Toned Booty In Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is turning up the heat in chic swimwear. The pieces are from her own line called Tropic of C, and it appears that the model is having lots of success so far. A new Instagram post shows Candice showing off the versatility of one of her one-piece swimsuits called “Scorpio.” It retails for $160 online, and features a racerback and thong cut in the back.

The social media post was a GIF of Candice modeling not just the swimsuit, but also showing fans how it’s easy to throw on pants to pass the top off as a regular tank top. The still for the video shows the model posing with her back to the camera, as she flaunted her booty and looked at the camera over her right shoulder. She accessorized with a small-brimmed summer hat and a necklace.

Fellow powerhouse model Gigi Hadid stopped by to compliment Swanepoel on the post as she raved, “So good @angelcandices ‼️‼️‼️”

The Tropic of C line includes a range of one-piece swimsuits and bikinis, available in prices ranging around $150 for a one-piece and $80 to $90 per bikini tops or bottoms. The names of the swimsuits are inspired by geography and nature, with pieces with names like “equator” and “luna.”

Previously, Swanepoel opened up to Fashionista about her swimswear line. One of the things she talked about the work that it took behind the scenes to make it all happen.

“It’s been [in the works] for a couple of years; I was waiting for the right moment. It took me a while to find a team because you end up working very closely for a long time — I took a lot of meetings. And when Victoria’s Secret stopped swim, I just went for it.”

The VS swim has made a comeback this year, with the brand showing off sneak peeks of their photoshoot on their social media. But at the time, they had paused that sector of their business. And perhaps that turned out to be a great thing for Candice, as she works on her entrepreneurial dreams.

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there. It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body.”

The brand recently started releasing a new batch of promo photos a couple of months ago. While the first batch of photos were taken in a desert-like landscape, the new photos were taken at the beach.