‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Hits Rock Bottom

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Phyllis has lost almost everything, and she’s not very happy about it.

Things really could not be going worse for Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). She meets with Michael (Christian LeBlanc), according to She Knows Soaps, and Phyllis admits that her circle of friends has decreased dramatically. In fact, it looks like Michael and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) are the only people left who believe in Phyllis aside from maybe Summer (Hunter King). Phyllis is officially the Genoa City pariah.

While talking to Michael, Phyllis sees Nick (Joshua Morrow) having drinks with Rebekah Barlow (Jennifer Taylor) and realizes it’s Nick shouting out how over her he is. Phyllis absolutely should not go over there to talk to them. Michael agrees. Phyllis agrees. She is not going to go over there. Nope. She’s not going to walk over to the bar and say anything to them.

And yet, Phyllis walks straight over to the bar and greets Rebekah while entirely ignoring Nick. So much for deciding not to do that. There’s no doubt that Phyllis looks rather foolish by behaving that way, but when has she ever allowed looking foolish to stop her in the past?

Phyllis also takes the blame from Billy (Jason Thompson) for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) running off to Las Vegas and partying (and sleeping) with Brandon (Mitch Eakins). Since when is Phyllis Victoria’s keeper? Since never, but Phyllis is certainly the punching bag for people who are upset right now, so Billy piles it on before heading to Vegas to confront Victoria, according to The Inquisitr.

Finally, to add insult to injury, Phyllis realizes that her own daughter Summer gave Jabot some new business ideas for free even though Jabot had just fired Phyllis as their CEO. She’s well and truly down on her luck, and Phyllis has nobody to turn to in this depleted state. Even Jack (Peter Bergman) cannot rustle up much sympathy for Phyllis. He refers to her situation as karma, but Phyllis still thinks it isn’t fair. After all, Jack fell for Kerry’s (Alice Hunter) antics too, and he got promoted while she got fired. Jack did end up with a broken heart also, though, so there’s that, and he’s not the one who failed to have Kerry sign a non-compete agreement.

With no place to live, no friends and little family, no job, and no significant other, Phyllis is undoubtedly in a sorry state. The question is, what will she do about her situation? Something has to change, and according to The Inquisitr, that something is the character’s portrayer. Michelle Stafford will retake the role sometime shortly.